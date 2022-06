The Humboldt History Museum has a new curator. The museum board of directors selected Tony Kail to oversee the downtown museum. Kail is an anthropologist and history buff, which makes him a perfect candidate to operate the Humboldt History Museum. He said there is a plethora of Humboldt history packed into the somewhat small location inside the former city hall building on Main St., along with the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and West TN Regional Art Center.

HUMBOLDT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO