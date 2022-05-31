How common is it for Pacific storms like Agatha to cross into the Atlantic?

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have crossed over into the Atlantic and could turn into a tropical depression near the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea later this week, possibly bringing heavy rain to Florida.

Is this normal? Do Pacific storms usually cross over to the Atlantic and vice-versa?

Yes, but it doesn’t happen often.

The last time the remnants of a Pacific storm turned into an Atlantic storm was in May 2020, according to The Weather Channel. Tropical Storm Amanda formed in the eastern Pacific and dissipated over the mountains of Guatemala. Its remnants restrengthened into Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Bay of Campeche in southern Mexico.

Cristobal also became the first tropical storm to cross over from the Pacific into the Atlantic since 2014, when Pacific Tropical Storm Judy became Tropical Storm Hanna in the Atlantic basin, according to WUSA, a CBS-afilliated TV station in Washington, D.C. In 2013, the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Barbara turned into Tropical Storm Andrea , which then soaked South Florida. And in 2010, a Pacific tropical depression crossed into the Gulf of Mexico and grew into Tropical Storm Hermine.

Atlantic storms also sometimes cross over into the Pacific. A 2013 Sun Sentinel article said that out of 21 crossover systems that had been recorded in the past 113 years, all but six started in the Atlantic and ended up in the Pacific.

Do crossover storms keep their original names or get a new one?

Pacific and Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes form the same way , although Pacific hurricanes almost never hit the U.S.

This is due to a variety of factors , including hurricanes tending to move toward the west-northwest, according to Scientific American. In the Atlantic, this puts the storm in the direction of the U.S. East Coast. In the Pacific, this tends to push the storm away from the U.S. The water in the Pacific is also colder, unlike the Atlantic’s warmer waters, making it harder for a storm to retain its strength.

But if a storm does cross over into another ocean, does it get a new name?

It depends.

If a storm moves into another ocean (EX: Atlantic to Pacific), it would keep its original name if it still has tropical storm strength, ClickOrlando meteorologist Candace Campos explained in a 2020 article. However, if the storm dissipates over land and then its remnants regenerate in another ocean, officials with the National Hurricane Center could opt to give it a new name or keep the existing one, she wrote.