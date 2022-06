——- Col. Charles Anthony is trying to make arrangements to take the Third regiment, ONG to Nashville, Tennessee, this summer. The season of the sweet girl graduate is again here and last night for the 25th time in the history of the Sidney public schools the occasion was observed in this city under the most auspicious arrangements. There were 12 graduates – four boys and eight girls. Members of the class are: Carrie Edgar, Charlotte McClung, Maud Robertson, Fannie Slusser, Samuel Arbuckle, Fannie Townley, Florence Orbison, Webster Sterline, Maud Haslup, Eugene Pence, Charles Royan, and Alice Graham.

