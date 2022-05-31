ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Ames shooting

By Kelly Maricle
 3 days ago

AMES, Iowa – A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Ames.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of South 17th Street shortly before 12:45 a.m., according to the Ames Police Department. Officers began their investigation after being called to Mary Greeley Hospital, where the 18-year-old victim was being treated for a gunshot wound. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The 15-year-old suspect has been taken into custody. He is charged with attempted murder and is being held in a juvenile detention center.

The investigation into the shooting continues and police say more charges could be filed.

If you have information about the shooting, you can leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

