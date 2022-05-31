ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WI

Judge Robert Wing

Hudson Star-Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Wing was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After graduating from law school in 1974, he was recruited by the Pierce County Democratic Party to...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson remembers on Memorial Day

After moving the ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery inside due to the weather on Memorial Day, May 30, the Hudson VFW Post 2115 was able to perform its honors outside at Willow River Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. VFW Post 2115, the color guard, speakers, the Hudson High School band,...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Mary Weisenbeck

Mary Lou (Schmitt) Weisenbeck, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary Lou, as she was commonly called in her youth, was born at home in Pierce county on the family farm on May 3, 1934 to Thomas and Uella (Manor) Schmitt. She was a premie baby that had strength of spirit which followed her all her life. In high school she met the love of her life, Lawrence Weisenbeck. They married on April 25, 1956 and had 66 years of beautiful marriage. They bought a farm south of Durand, where they had six children. In 1970 they moved to New Richmond. Although Mary Lou did work right out of high school, she considered being a wife and mother her first priority. She was the household manager in all aspects. She could make a dollar go a long way. To help with finances she sewed many of the girl’s dresses, sometimes using dresses she had worn to create something brand new. She also sewed baton twirler costumes for the New Richmond Marching Band, along with several bridesmaid’s dresses, and eventually her daughter’s wedding dress. In addition, she crocheted and knitted (remember the jibbers?), did counted cross stitch (oh the Christmas ornaments she made) and mended and mended. Because her children were important to her, she became involved in the activities they were active in. Mary was seen chaperoning whenever there were trips that involved her children. She was a disciplinarian that instilled good work ethics in all of her children. All of them have succeeded in their chosen professions, and as good parents. Through it all, she kept a spic and span house.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

New pickleball courts open at Camp St. Croix

YMCA Camp St. Croix is partnering with the Hudson Community Pickleball Association to promote pickleball within Hudson and surrounding communities. The courts will help enrich the physical, social and mental health of players, especially those 55 and older. To help with this effort, the Hudson Community Pickleball Association raised more...
Hudson Star-Observer

Golf: River Falls’ Timm and Marsollek, Hudson’s Bartels qualify for state

River Falls’ senior Trey Timm won the individual sectional title and junior teammate Matthew Marsollek and Hudson senior Joe Bartels tied for sixth place at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 Boys Golf Sectional in Wausau to qualify for next week’s WIAA State Tournament at Blackwolf Run. River Falls...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Dinosaurs provide a bright spot for Hudson drivers amid construction

Community members made an intriguing observation amid the construction on the bridge over I-94 in Hudson. Don’t be frightened, but there has been a dinosaur sighting on Carmichael Road. Mysteriously set up on the concrete construction dividers are two small dinosaur figures “walking” toward the platoon of green army...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Friends of the Library hosts annual bookmark design contest

The Friends of the Hudson Library hosted its 11th Bookmark Design Contest for fourth grade students in the Hudson School District. Submissions were judged by a panel of local artists and the winning designs, one from each school, will be printed and distributed at the Hudson Area Public Library. Each...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Baseball: Hudson moves on with win over Wausau East (8 photos)

Owen Weadge tossed a complete-game four-hitter and Braden DuCharme drove in three runs to help Hudson to a 7-3 victory over Wausau East in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday, May 31, at Grandview Park. Hudson baseball vs. Wausau East. The win keeps the fourth-seeded Raiders home for the...
HUDSON, WI

