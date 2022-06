ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court denied an appeal for a death row inmate after a lawyer argued he has cognitive impairments that contributed to his crimes. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death on May 17 for the alleged murder of an 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and rape of her 10-year-old friend after abducting them in May 1976 as they walked home from school in Cobb County. Presnell’s execution order has expired, so his motion to stay was dismissed by the court.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO