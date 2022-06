CASPER, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Casper has been chosen as the location for a monument in honor of the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution. It recognizes those who fought for independence and their descendants who ended up in Wyoming today. It is the only “America250!” Monument in the state, and Fort Caspar Museum is honored to be site of its placement.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO