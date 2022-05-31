76ers star Joel Embiid undergoes thumb, finger surgery

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered no shortage of injuries last season. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers' 2021-2022 season officially ended nearly three weeks ago, but superstar center Joel Embiid's summer rehab from thumb surgery is just beginning.

The team announced Tuesday that the Cameroonian big man underwent surgery Monday to repair his sprained right thumb and underwent a separate procedure to correct an issue with his left index finger. The injuries occurred during Philadelphia's win in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The Sixers have said that neither injury is expected to impact Embiid's availability for the start of training camp in September. Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the five-time All-Star isn't expected to need surgery on the other injury he suffered in the postseason, the facial fracture that occurred in Game 6 against Toronto.

Embiid led the NBA in scoring during the regular season with a career-high 30.6 points per game — becoming the first center to do so since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 — and finished as the MVP runner-up to Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets for the second straight season. The former Kansas Jayhawk ended the regular season with career highs in assists (4.2) and minutes per contest (33.8) and posted 11.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest as well.