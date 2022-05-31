ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going Left: Billy Woods and 3 Other Indie Rappers You Need to Know

By Andre Gee
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing Left is a monthly column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. Read previous editions of the column here. “Tryna pay the rent but that’s not Black empowerment—that’s you tryna pay the rent,” rapper and Backwoodz Studioz co-founder billy woods says on “Protoevengalium,” a track from his new album...

NME

Rachel Chinouriri: “It’s important to define who I am, as someone that is Black and involved in indie”

In January, Rachel Chinouriri took to Instagram to discuss an issue that had plagued her career since she emerged as a lively and curious singer-songwriter in 2018 with her breakout single, ‘So My Darling’. Over the years, she had been mislabelled as an ‘R&B and soul artist’, even though her music had long been rooted in the infectious, low-key indie and pop sounds that she grew up listening to, having been an avid fan of both Coldplay and London trio Daughter throughout her early teenage years.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Confront the Climate Catastrophe on First Song in Nine Years ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back with their first new song in nearly a decade, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” the first offering from their upcoming album, Cool It Down, out Sept. 30 via Secretly Canadian. “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” is a smoldering cut that finds Karen O sharing vocal duties with Perfume Genius, their voices combining as the song builds to a massive peak filled with crashing drums and keening guitar riffs. The track — produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek — also arrives with a music...
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Chance the Rapper Is Our Next Music Director

This world makes you wanna be the ‘safest,’ most ‘likable’ you. But when you let that go and do your thing, it’s the most liberating and purposeful feeling. In March, the prolific Chicago hop-hop artist signaled a new creative era when he dropped his single “Child of God” and its accompanying video. In the clip, Gabonese artist Naïla Opiangah paints a large canvas, which serves as the track’s artwork. “When I met Naïla, we started having conversations about how artists can be stifled by outside forces and how dope it is to create independent from a gallery or label,” Chance explains. “The song’s mantra is ‘Do your thing, child.’ I want people to take it and apply it to their own lives.” Their collaboration marked the first of many to come; in May, Chance released another interdisciplinary art piece, “A Bar About A Bar,” featuring artwork by the Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington as well as the self-directed music video featuring cinematography by Chicago filmmaker Troy Gueno. “The Highs and the Lows,” which features vocals by Joey Bada$ and visuals by Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga is set to release later this month.
MUSIC
Complex

Watch Future’s New “Puffin on Zootiez” Video

Future is maintaining the momentum of his No. 1 album I Never Liked You by dropping the psychedelic new visuals for his song “Puffin on Zootiez.”. One of many fan favorite tracks, viewers get to see a glimpse of Future’s world through rose-tinted glasses as scenes shift through dimly lit spaces with varying colors. Future remains the primary focus, with his silhouette being the clearest image throughout.
MUSIC
rolling out

Black father of 33 kids goes ballistic after being called irresponsible (video)

Demond George is a Black father with 33 kids. George recently went viral on social media after posting pictures on Facebook with his group of kids. In his post, he says in the caption “The LEGEND The LEGACY WILL LIVE FOREVER.” Since that post, George has put his Facebook on private, and it’s probably because social media has been going in on him for having so many kids.
SOCIETY
Page Six

Romeo Miller receiving hate mail from female fans after becoming a dad

Where is the love? Romeo Miller has received a lot of hate mail from female fans since the arrival of his first child. The rapper, actor and son of hip-hop icon Master P announced in February that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed a baby girl. Miller, 32, has since posted a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his daughter, whom he calls Baby R. But the proud new dad tells Page Six exclusively, “I have lost a lot of fans. A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like...
ACCIDENTS
rolling out

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
extratv

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby News

On Thursday, news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy last week. Now, her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is seemingly reacting to the news. Along with posting a prayer emoji and a pregnant woman emoji, he wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations.”. Brown did not tag Rihanna or name...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique As “Goldie” In BMF Season 2

For a while Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as, Mo’Nique expressed how Hollywood tried to diminish her astounding acting career. She even made a case that the film industry “blackballed” her and devalued her skills as an actress. Well Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the music and film...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Accepts the Icon Award in Sparkling Multicolored Dress With Wrap-Around Sandals at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige pulled out a head-turning ensemble to accept the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul was bestowed with the honor by Janet Jackson. Blige is the 11th artist to receive the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

Master P’s Daughter and Growing Up Hip Hop’s Tytyana Miller Dead at Age 29

Gone too soon. Master P announced that his daughter Tytyana Miller died at age 29 following her struggles with substance abuse and mental illness. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” the rapper, 52, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 29. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.” While he didn’t reveal his daughter’s cause of death, the musician (whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr.) wrote that “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”
CELEBRITIES

