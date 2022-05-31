You May Lose Money On A House If You Purchased In These Places

MIAMI - A year ago, you were paying an average of $2.861 a gallon for regular gas in Florida. On Wednesday, the current average for the same gasoline jumped to $4.645. In Fort Lauderdale, the average for regular is $4.67 and in Miami-Dade, it is $4.64, according to the AAA. The surging, almost daily, increase in gas prices has affected prices elsewhere. From prices at your local supermarkets to prices at your favorite fast-food restaurant. Petroleum prices increased on Tuesday after the European Union agreed to block the majority of oil imports from Russia because of its invasion of...

