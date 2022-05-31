ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Channeled Resources invests in silicone coater ﻿from SAM North America

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanneled Resources Group (CRG) has announced that the company has purchased a SAM North America silicone coater for its plant in Marathon City, WI, USA. The 70" wide silicone coater will be capable of running at 1500 fpm....

The Associated Press

Foundation Alloy Raises $10.5 Million to Further its Mission to Leverage Materials Technology to Produce Higher Performance Metal Parts with Less Energy

Foundation Alloy, a vertically integrated metal part production platform, today announced a $10 million investment co-led by The Engine, the venture firm spun out of MIT that invests in early-stage Tough Tech companies, and Material Impact. Safar Partners also participated in the round. The funding will fuel Foundation Alloy’s plans to commercialize its integrated approach to part production, enabling flexible production of high performance parts while reducing manufacturing time, waste and energy. Specifically, the capital will go toward a pilot facility to validate and demonstrate the company’s technology and value to customers. Foundation Alloy’s high-performance material design IP, combined with advanced manufacturing and a software enabled, vertically integrated approach will not only overcome current design and performance ceilings, but also add flexibility, capacity, efficiency and reliability into the supply chain.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

South Africa’s Talk360 raises $4M to build single payment platform for Africa

Meanwhile, the startup is also looking to expand its international calling operations across Africa after closing a $4 million seed funding round, led by HAVAÍC. The 4Di Capital and a number of angel investors that include Gaston Aussems (ex-Mollie), Robert Kraal (ex-Adyen), Gabriel de Montessuss (President WorldPay International) and Marnix van der Ploeg (ex-Booking.com and EQT), also participated in the round.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Blockstore Group Wins an International Award for Their Automated Grocery Retailing Solution

Blockstore Group – innovative start-up from Finland - has won the ′ Best use of RFID/IoT to Enhance a product or service’ Award in RFID Journal Awards in Las Vegas, United States. The RFID Journal Awards recognize companies that have distinguished themselves by their successful use of radio frequency identification (RFID) or Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, or the introduction of a valuable new RFID/IoT product or service. Blockstore won the award for providing unmanned & automated grocery retailing solution for grocery retailers.
RETAIL
Idaho Capital Sun

Meat processing expansion. Organic farms. Ag secretary unveils food supply chain programs

The Biden administration has set aside billions of dollars to help the nation’s food supply chain recover from the coronavirus pandemic — and, more recently, the looming global effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday, it announced new funding and a comprehensive overview of how those initiatives mesh. “A transformed food system is part […] The post Meat processing expansion. Organic farms. Ag secretary unveils food supply chain programs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

The supply of late-model balers is good on dealer lots

New or used, small or large, red or green or blue or purple, machinery supplies are tighter than a drum right now. But if you spend some time on the internet searching equipment websites, you can find exceptions. Model year 2019 and 2020 round balers are one of those exceptions.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Launch of ART Fixation System from NGMedical, Germany

NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, announces the launch of its new ART® Fixation System in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005097/en/. The ART® Fixation System was developed with the goal of providing the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

An a-peel-ing invention! Scientists create an assistive glove with inflatable 'banana fingers' that can grip a Coke can or a tennis ball – using an autonomous knitting machine

At first glance at this object, you'd be forgiven for mistaking it as a bunch of ripe bananas. But it is actually a new assistive glove – albeit featuring what its developers call 'banana fingers'. The glove has been created by researchers from MIT, who used an autonomous knitting...
ENGINEERING
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thefastmode.com

Advanced Communication Platforms Crucial to Customer Experience Featured

According to McKinsey & Company, Asia’s consumers are expected to be at the forefront of the next decade’s global consumption growth, offering a USD10 trillion opportunity. Tapping into this growth will require an understanding of the region’s rapidly changing consumer behaviours, which have shifted dramatically since the start of the pandemic.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

K2 Telecom, Airtel Uganda Sign Agreement to Enhance Network Services

K2 Telecom in partnership with Airtel Uganda has announced the enhancement of the network services with the aim of boosting customers’ experience and expanding the reach of the partnership. The new development will see all Airtel customers access Airtel K2 services which had been previously limited to Airtel–K2 customers...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Walmart is bringing robots to all 42 regional distribution centers

The world’s largest retailer is steadily becoming one of the largest delivery providers. Walmart has been bolstering its delivery services for years, taking a tech-enabled approach to distribution and fulfillment that has given it a leg up on just about everybody besides Amazon and the big three national carriers. And it’s not done yet.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Orange Business Services Unveils Service Manage-Watch to Supervise Performance of Enterprise IT Services

Orange Business Services is forging ahead in IT performance monitoring with the launch of Service Manage-Watch, a global supervision solution for network services and applications for both Orange-provided and third-party services. It is designed to ensure that connectivity and security at the edge, applications, equipment, and user experience are all performing at optimal levels to meet customers’ business needs.
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Affirm x Stripe, Bolt Lays Off 250 After ABG Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Fit tech provider Bold Metrics raised $8 million, while Attabotics is bringing 3D robotics to Korea’s Apexx Global. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series ARetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionTalbots Distribution Center Closure to Cut 277 JobsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Heartland acquires dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport

Heartland Express has returned to the acquisition market with the purchase of a dry van truckload company, Smith Transport. In its first acquisition since it bought Mills Transfer in August 2019, Heartland paid approximately $170 million for all of the equity in Smith and related companies. “During the pandemic, it...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Legacy Healthcare Announces Evaluation of Highlight® Products to Enhance Patient Safety

Legacy Healthcare, which manages a network of long-term and post-acute healthcare facilities in the United States, has announced a pilot of Highlight colorant for bleach wipes, an infection prevention tool to enhance the safety of their facilities’ patients and residents by making disinfection steps visible. With the Highlight colorizing platform, the facilities’ staff are empowered with a tool that enables them to self-monitor and teaches them how to self-correct during disinfection. Legacy and Kinnos, the maker of Highlight, are evaluating the facility-wide implementation of Highlight in three skilled nursing facilities.
HEALTH SERVICES
pymnts.com

Transcard’s SMART Hub Payments Collabs With Sage Intacct

Payments and data technology platform Transcard is integrating its SMART Hub payment portal in collaboration with cloud-based financial management and services firm Sage Intacct. The SMART Hub payment portal digitizes payment management for businesses and also offers insights into what transpired, according to a press release on Wednesday (June 1)....
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Business Diversity: The Future of Supplier Diversity

Are you looking to improve supplier diversity and purchasing decisions? Hear from Denise Woodard, CEO and Founder of Partake Foods on how she utilized supplier diversity programs to grow the customer base brand of her business. Join us on Friday, June 10 for Business Diversity: The Future of Supplier Diversity....
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Plastic upcycling startup Novoloop raises $10M Series A extension to accelerate commercialization

Other investors in the extension include Valo Ventures, SOSV, Far Eastern Group’s corporate venture arm Drive Catalyst, Alante Capital and S Cap. “This round brings together mission-driven financial investors and industry strategics who believe in our vision of a circular economy for plastics,” said CEO of Novoloop Miranda Wang. Novoloop’s mission is to create a circular economy by transforming low-value plastic waste into high-quality chemicals and materials, Wang added.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Brazil's Embraer looking for M&A opportunities in services, support

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is assessing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities in services and support as it looks to optimize operations as part of its “fit for growth” plan, executives said on Wednesday. The search includes Embraer’s own executive jets division...
INDUSTRY

