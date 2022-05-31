ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Manistee man charged with meth possession after traffic stop

By Compiled by Arielle Breen
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTEE — A Manistee man is facing a methamphetamine possession charge in Manistee County after a traffic stop on Friday. A Michigan State Police Cadillac Post trooper was reported to have pulled over a vehicle at about...

www.michigansthumb.com

UpNorthLive.com

Houghton Lake man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Houghton Lake man has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to go great bodily harm less than murder, according to Michigan State Police. A Trooper with the MSP Houghton Lake Post was dispatched to a domestic assault in-progress at a residence on...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Manistee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Manistee, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Cadillac, MI
County
Manistee County, MI
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord woman arrested for meth delivery

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman and man from Gaylord have been arrested and charged with delivery and possession of narcotics, according to the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement. SANE conducted surveillance on a Gaylord home and saw a vehicle leave the residence on May 25. An occupant in the...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two East Jordan men sentenced for domestic assault

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two men, both from East Jordan, have been sentenced to prison for charges related to domestic assaults, according to Charlevoix Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Cody Michael Marr, 31, was sentenced to serve 18 to 60 months on a conviction of domestic violence third offense, related...
EAST JORDAN, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

POLICE BLOTTER: Rider allegedly crashes Bird scooter into vehicle

BIG RAPIDS — Officers with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. • A traffic stop near Maple and South Stewart led to the driver...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
#Michigan State Police#Cadillac Post#District Court
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend robbery of teens arrested

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- More details are being released on the Memorial Day Weekend robbery of two teenagers. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the suspect is 28 year-old Traverse City man Duane Fortenberry. On Sunday, May 29th around 8:30 p.m. Grand Traverse County Deputies responded to...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Elberta man to face triple first degree murder charges in circuit court

BEULAH – A judge agreed to bind the case of an Elberta man charged in the death of three family members in their Elberta home over to circuit court during a preliminary hearing held June 3. Judge John Mead, of Benzie County’s 85th District Court, bound over Robert Michael...
ELBERTA, MI
WNEM

Crash on M-20 near Coleman Road in Isabella Co.

Two Republican front-runners lose court challenge to get on August ballot. Two Republican front-runners and a third candidate lost their court challenges to get their names on the primary ballot in hopes of being the party favorite to run against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are...
BAY CITY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Bear Lake drowning victim identified as Manistee man

MANISTEE — Local emergency responders found a 20-year-old drowning victim in Bear Lake at about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Manistee Coutny Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon. Crews searched for the man from Sunday through Wednesday after he had not resurfaced while swimming...
MANISTEE, MI
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Huron Daily Tribune

Search ongoing for man in Bear Lake drowning incident

MANISTEE — Local emergency responders are still looking for a man involved in a drowning incident that took place over Memorial Day weekend. As of Wednesday morning, Manistee County Undersheriff Jason Torrey said crews were still searching for the 20-year-old man who had not resurfaced after swimming in Bear Lake on Sunday.
BEAR LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Cadillac Post investigating fatal crash

WEXFORD COUNTY – This afternoon at approximately 1:48 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on S 37 Rd and E 32 Rd in Haring Township. The initial investigation indicates a Hyundai Tucson was traveling east bound on E 32 Rd. The Hyundai ran a stop sign at the S 37 Rd junction and was struck by a south bound Buick Regal. The driver and back seat passenger of the Hyundai were taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Hyundai front seat passenger, a 38-year-old Lake City man, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being treated by EMS. The driver of the Buick, a 61-year-old Cadillac man, sought his own medical treatment.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wexford County

UPDATE: 32 Road and 37 Road in Wexford County have re-opened to traffic. ________________________________________________________________________________________. Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash at 32 Road and 37 Road in Wexford County. Troopers say the road is partially closed, and are asking drivers to avoid the area. Details are limited at...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Man arrested after home invasion standoff

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 30-year-old Midland County man has been arrested after a standoff with police. According to the Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on N Lakeside Trail in the Camelot Lake area on Monday. The day before, Sunday May 29, Deputies were sent to the same home […]

