Manistee man charged with meth possession after traffic stop

WEXFORD COUNTY – This afternoon at approximately 1:48 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on S 37 Rd and E 32 Rd in Haring Township. The initial investigation indicates a Hyundai Tucson was traveling east bound on E 32 Rd. The Hyundai ran a stop sign at the S 37 Rd junction and was struck by a south bound Buick Regal. The driver and back seat passenger of the Hyundai were taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Hyundai front seat passenger, a 38-year-old Lake City man, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being treated by EMS. The driver of the Buick, a 61-year-old Cadillac man, sought his own medical treatment.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO