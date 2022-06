Naperville police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Saturday, May 28. They have released these photos of the suspect, who is described as a Black man in his early twenties with a thin build. He was wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt, and light shoes. He also had a dark colored backpack and was armed with a handgun. Police say the suspect entered the store located in the 1400 block of E. Chicago Ave. around 3:55 a.m., displaying the gun. He took cash and cigarettes, and then left on foot, heading south. The clerk was not harmed in the incident. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO