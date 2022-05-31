A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Spring or fall, winter or summer, a stylish pair of mules is a great set of footwear to have in your closet. Since working from home and wearing loungewear 24/7 have become normalized, we’ve also come to embrace the all-day comfort of slip-ons. Seriously, who wants to spend all that extra time lacing up sneakers when you can just slide on a pair of mules and head straight out the door. For clarity, mules are those closed-toe, lightweight shoes that typically have no back to wrap around the heel. The unique silhouette provides a cool sensation for your feet during the summer months. Meanwhile, mules designed for the winter deliver unparalleled levels of coziness such that wearing them feels like wearing bedroom slippers outside.

