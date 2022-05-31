ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

By Mike DeStefano
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the unofficial start to summertime has come and gone, it’s time to make sure your sneaker rotation is right for the upcoming...

www.complex.com

Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” Releases Tomorrow

Denim on sneakers was once a rarity, but in recent years footwear brands have tried their best to execute the Canadian tuxedo look on footwear products. Collaborations with the likes of Levi’s and milder applications seen on Concepts’ Air Max 1 release has proven that jean fabric on kicks works just fine and dandy, but this Summer Jordan Brand is seeing the trend in the female sneakerhead community.
APPAREL
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

The 5 Best Nike Shoe Deals to Shop This Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Memorial Day is almost here, and every year, it never fails to be one of the best shopping weekends for consumers across the nation. It’s the weekend where you can score some of the best deals of the entire year — and across multiple categories, too. Whether you’re looking for the best spa gift sets or a baby shower gift for the expectant moms in your life, you’re sure to find a...
SHOPPING
WWD

P448 Launches ‘Limitless’ Sneaker Program

Click here to read the full article. Sneaker brand P448 will launch on June 1 a new genderless program called the Limitless Collection with sizes ranging from EU35 to EU50. The new collection is born from consumer behavior at the brand’s New York City store, which opened in September 2021 and moved to a new location shortly after. P448 said it watched customers gravitate to footwear that was created for the opposite gender, and that spurred this collection, which is designed to allow customers to shop and express themselves freely.More from WWDLela Rose Resort 2023Wiederhoeft Resort 2023Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022 “I’m...
Footwear News

A New Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 sneaker is reportedly releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared mock-up imagery of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s possibly making its retail debut before year’s end. The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” features a white leather panel at the midfoot and is offset with a gray leather toebox as well as a...
APPAREL
Complex

Tinker Hatfield Talks Design Outside of Sneakers, Instagram, & Travis Scott

In the sneaker world, there isn’t much Tinker Hatfield hasn’t done. He’s drawn up designs for superstar athletes ranging from Michael Jordan to Bo Jackson. He’s introduced new technologies such as visible Air that set the tone for Nike’s output for decades to come. He’s even created entirely new categories like cross-training and was one of the minds responsible for bringing Nike’s self-lacing Back to the Future shoes to life.
Footwear News

Ciara Kicks Off LGBTQ Pride Month With Love, Rainbows & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. The singer used her apparel to show off her Pride. The Instagram video featured Ciara sitting on the floor showing the peace sign to the camera. She wore a white ensemble and colorful accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) She slipped into an oversized white T-shirt with rainbow colored letters lining the side. The “Level...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” With Gold Accents Is Releasing For Women

Another Air Jordan 3 is in the books for later in 2022, although this season-ready pair takes on much more of a classic look than expected. Masquerading as a standard pair of Air Jordan 3 Retros, the original Black/Cement look from 1988 heavily lends to the classic aesthetic. In addition...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jacquemus Teases Sneaker From its Nike Collab

After being announced last month, Jacquemus has now teased a sneaker from its upcoming. collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the label helmed by Simon Porte Jacquemus shared a set of campaign imagery starring actress Sydney Sweeney. The set of photos shot in Hawaii show Sweeney dressed in Jacquemus but also wearing what appears to be a Nike footwear collaboration. Sweeney is seen straddling a motorcycle while dressed in the latest Jacquemus accented by a pair of Swoosh marked sneakers, believed to be a take on the Nike Air Humara.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Detailed Look at the Nike Air Max Scorpion

Continuing to build out its longstanding Air Max line, is now set to introduce the Nike Air Max Scorpion. Following a set of early imagery, we now have a detailed look at the shoe that stands as the latest upcoming Air Max model. The Nike Air Max Scorpion expands on...
Complex

How to Properly Style and Wear Mules

Spring or fall, winter or summer, a stylish pair of mules is a great set of footwear to have in your closet. Since working from home and wearing loungewear 24/7 have become normalized, we’ve also come to embrace the all-day comfort of slip-ons. Seriously, who wants to spend all that extra time lacing up sneakers when you can just slide on a pair of mules and head straight out the door. For clarity, mules are those closed-toe, lightweight shoes that typically have no back to wrap around the heel. The unique silhouette provides a cool sensation for your feet during the summer months. Meanwhile, mules designed for the winter deliver unparalleled levels of coziness such that wearing them feels like wearing bedroom slippers outside.
APPAREL
Complex

AELIZA Unveil Limited-Edition ‘Breakdown’ T-Shirt Capsule

Rising London-based imprint AELIZA has unveiled the final t-shirt instalment for its Season 1 campaign. Comprising two new T-shirts, the imprint’s latest drop – titled ‘Breakdown’ – looks to personify AELIZA’s ethos which aims to ensure wearers feel secure within a biological study of the autonomous individual.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

