Fire tears through Suffolk Downs grandstand

Authorities in Virginia identified two women missing Tuesday after a group of people in rafts and on paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River a day earlier. Henrico Police said they have worked with friends and families of Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County and Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County, listing them as missing.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO