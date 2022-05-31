ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WWE star Jake Atlas ‘arrested and charged with domestic battery’ with AEW wrestler due in court next month

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
 2 days ago
FORMER WWE star Jake Atlas has been arrested and charged with domestic battery, according to shock reports.

The openly-gay wrestler - currently signed to AEW - is claimed to have become "physically aggressive" after growing jealous of his partner during a threesome, authorities say.

Ex-WWE star Jake Atlas has been arrested and charged with domestic battery, according to reports Credit: instagram @jakeatlasreal

TMZ, citing police docs, said Atlas, 27, had spent the night drinking at a Florida bar when he became embroiled in a “verbal argument” before turning “physically aggressive”.

Atlas - real name Kenny Marquez - is alleged to have been drinking when he called his long-term partner to pick him up.

The report states Atlas convinced his partner to stay at the bar and join him and his friends for a drink.

It's claimed the wrestler wanted to move on to “another friend’s house to be intimate together”, according to police docs.

It's alleged Atlas grew "physically aggressive" and even charged at his partner after he showed "half more attention" to the other person than him.

The wrestler allegedly left his partner with a cut on his arm and ripped shirt, according to the report.

A witness intervened and urged Atlas to go home and "sleep it off".

Atlas is said to have followed his partner, with the witness once again stepping in and forcing him into a nearby car, according to the police report.

After allegedly refusing to leave the apartment he shares with his partner after returning home, police were called.

It's claimed Atlas refused to give his version of events to cops, instead only "speaking badly" of his partner, according to authorities.

Atlas is said to have been arrested, charged with domestic battery and released shortly after on the condition he cannot contact his partner or come within 500 feet of him.

He is yet to publicly comment on his arrest and is due in court on June 28.

Atlas signed for WWE in 2019 before moving on to AEW in January 2022.

However, he has been out of action since his debut show with a torn ACL ligament in his knee.

