Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park’s Tater Daze festival is June 4

By Kevin Miller
Sun Post
Sun Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VxVP_0fvrdlHG00

Brooklyn Park is celebrating its agrarian heritage Saturday, June 4, with a parade and community market.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at the intersection of 101st Avenue and Welcome Avenue and head eastbound on 101st. The route then turns south on Regent Avenue, terminating near St. Gerard’s Church and Wikford Parkway.

The parade, which has been on hiatus since the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, will feature emergency vehicles, parade royalty, live music, community organizations and the city’s mascot, Spud McTater.

Following the parade, from 12:30-3 p.m., the city will host a community market at Noble Sports Park.

The market is expected to include food trucks, community vendors and city department tables.

The festival was started in Brooklyn Park in the 1960s, and was sponsored by the city’s Jaycees branch, according to “The Brooklyns: A History of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park,” by the Brooklyns Historical Society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NjVL_0fvrdlHG00

In the World War I era, Osseo was among the largest potato shipping areas in the United States, with growers from Brooklyn Park transporting their crops to the Osseo rail yards for a quick and convenient entrance to the marketplace.

By the 1940s, the Brooklyn Park region, which was once known as Brooklyn Township, remained a prominent potato growing area within the Twin Cities, producing an estimated 37% of all potatoes harvested in Hennepin County.

Residential and commercial development reduced the available land to grow crops in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

“When the Tater Daze celebrations began in 1965, there were at least five families in Brooklyn Park who had been growing potatoes for four generations,” the Brooklyns Historical Society wrote. “Brooklyn Park was only about 15% developed and the population was around 15,000. A short five years later in 1970, the city’s population had doubled to 30,000, but the number of active potato-growers in the city had fallen 50%, from around 50 growers in 1965 to around 25 in 1970.”

The city continues to recognize its past as a farming community with Brooklyn Park History Day at Historic Eidem Farm, a city-owned Queen Anne-style farmhouse once occupied by a farming family.

During the event, which will be hosted from 1-3 p.m. at 4345 101st Ave. N., participants can take self-guided tours of the farm and experience life as a farmer in the year 1900.

“Eventually potato farmers in Brooklyn Park quit for the same reasons they had in Brooklyn Center to the south: suburban development,” wrote the Brooklyns Historical Society. “The potato era in Brooklyn Park ended in the fall of 1992 when Calvin Gray, the last commercial potato grower in the city, gave up raising red and white russets on his Brooklyn Park farm. ‘It’s progress, I guess,’ he commented.”

In 2018, 2019, and 2021, the city hosted Tater Daze events at the Community Activity Center. Previously, events were hosted at Noble Sports Park.

