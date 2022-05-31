ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC South Foe Tom Brady Pairs With Rodgers vs. Mahomes and Allen: 'The Match' Golf Preview

By Bri Amaranthus
Falcon Report
 2 days ago

Trash talk between seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is heating up.

Expect banter galore as NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers battle Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Capital One's "The Match'' on Wednesday.

Drake London

Marcus Mariota

Associated Press

Marcus Mariota

The teams will be mic'd up to capture their trash talk and they will have the ability to communicate with the TV broadcasters, which includes Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt

Trash talk between seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is already warming up. After Allen commented that Brady will have a team of writers to help him write a script for the event, Brady responded.

"I will come prepared like I always do to everything. Golf sh-- talk is a little different than pro football sh-- talk," Brady said. "Usually, pro football sh-- talk, you usually have to back that up. Josh really hasn't backed up much on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me."

The Atlanta Falcons will watch their NFC South Division foe from Georgia, as the team bonds in the second week of organized team activities . Atlanta is adjusting to life with quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ritter, with optimism that Mariota will start Week 1 and stabilize Arthur Smith's offense.

OLD VS. YOUNG? This will be Brady's third appearance and he is still searching for his first victory. On the golf course, can the 'experienced' tandem of Brady and Rodgers beat the young duo of Mahomes and Allen? On the football field, Allen's Bills have the best odds (+750) to win Super Bowl LVII , barely edging out Brady's Buccaneers. Will the Match further stoke the fire with the 2022-23 NFL season inching closer and closer?

FUN FACT: This is the first edition of the charity golf tournament that will not feature a single professional golfer. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka faced off last November in a one-on-one battle in which Koepka came away victorious.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada

TV/RADIO: TNT, truTV and HLN

FORMAT: Single-day tournament, playing 12 holes. Brady-Rodgers and Allen-Mahomes will play alternate-shot match-play, which means that the partners will take turns hitting the same ball during the tournament. The pair that finishes with the lowest number of combined strokes wins the hole.

Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes

Aaron Rodgers

PAST WINNERS:

  • 2021: Brooks Koepka
  • 2021: Aaron Rodgers/Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2020: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barkley
  • 2020 Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning
  • 2018 Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods

PURSE: The charity event supports several philanthropic organizations, including Feeding America, the American Red Cross and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. To date, 'The Match' has raised nearly $33 million for those various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

Which Falcons Can Make Early Season Contributions? (; 1:00)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Course#American Football#Capital One#The Atlanta Falcons#Nfc South Division#Mariota
