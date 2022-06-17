ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors wins NBA Finals in Game 6 in Boston - everything you need to know about Finals

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uX87_0fvrcf5X00

The Golden State Warriors have won the NBA Finals after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 in Boston.

RELATED: Warriors are NBA champions after beating Celtics 103-90 in Game 6

NBA Finals scores

  • Game 1 - Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. PT -- Celtics beat Warriors 120-108

  • Game 2 - Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. PT -- Warriors beat Celtics 107-88

  • Game 3 - Wednesday, June 8, 6 p.m. PT -- Celtics beat Warriors 116-100

  • Game 4 - Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. PT -- Warriors beat Celtics 107-97

  • Game 5 - Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m. PT -- Warriors beat Celtics 104-94

  • Game 6 - Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. PT - Warriors beat Celtics 103-90

VIDEO: 1-on-1 with MVP Steph Curry after Warriors' NBA championship win

NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry shares his excitement after the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship and dives into his plans for the future and his family.

VIDEO: Watch fireworks over Chase Center after Warriors win NBA Finals

Fireworks lit up the sky over San Francisco's Chase Center after the Warriors won the NBA Finals.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0fvrcf5X00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry made Marcus Smart ‘quit’ in NBA Finals, per Sam Mitchell

Stephen Curry did a lot of great things in the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA Finals win against the Boston Celtics. However, according to former player and head coach Sam Mitchell, there are two things that made him impossible to stop: his physical and mental toughness. Curry basically singlehandedly carried the Warriors in the first […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry made Marcus Smart ‘quit’ in NBA Finals, per Sam Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Wiggins’ perfect explanation for Warriors legend Stephen Curry deserving unanimous Finals MVP

Andrew Wiggins knows the Golden State Warriors couldn’t have won the championship without him. His suffocating individual defense on Jayson Tatum left the Boston Celtics consistently stuck in the mud offensively. Wiggins’ 8.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals not only led the Warriors but afforded Steve Kerr the license to downsize without risk […] The post Andrew Wiggins’ perfect explanation for Warriors legend Stephen Curry deserving unanimous Finals MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy