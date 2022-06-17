Warriors wins NBA Finals in Game 6 in Boston - everything you need to know about Finals

Stephen Curry did a lot of great things in the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA Finals win against the Boston Celtics. However, according to former player and head coach Sam Mitchell, there are two things that made him impossible to stop: his physical and mental toughness. Curry basically singlehandedly carried the Warriors in the first […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry made Marcus Smart ‘quit’ in NBA Finals, per Sam Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO