Warriors wins NBA Finals in Game 6 in Boston - everything you need to know about Finals
The Golden State Warriors have won the NBA Finals after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 in Boston.
NBA Finals scores
- Game 1 - Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. PT -- Celtics beat Warriors 120-108
- Game 2 - Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. PT -- Warriors beat Celtics 107-88
- Game 3 - Wednesday, June 8, 6 p.m. PT -- Celtics beat Warriors 116-100
- Game 4 - Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. PT -- Warriors beat Celtics 107-97
- Game 5 - Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m. PT -- Warriors beat Celtics 104-94
- Game 6 - Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. PT - Warriors beat Celtics 103-90
NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry shares his excitement after the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship and dives into his plans for the future and his family.VIDEO: Watch fireworks over Chase Center after Warriors win NBA Finals
Fireworks lit up the sky over San Francisco's Chase Center after the Warriors won the NBA Finals.
