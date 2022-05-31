New interactive map features Wyoming’s geothermal data

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Geothermal energy is heat generated and stored in the earth. It can be used for bathing, generating electricity and to heat buildings. In Wyoming, tourism is the primary use of geothermal energy, where many enjoy thermal springs, predominantly in Yellowstone National Park and Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis.

A new online map created by the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) makes it easier to research geothermal groundwater systems, such as hot springs, and other geothermal data for the state.

“Geothermal energy has been receiving renewed interest from industry,” says Dr. Erin Campbell, WSGS Director and State Geologist. “This map, which compiles extensive existing data, will assist researchers, consultants, and government agencies to better understand the distribution of our geothermal resources both at the surface and in the subsurface.”

Layers on the interactive map highlight inventories of hot springs and wells, geothermal systems, and borehole bottom temperatures. Modeled estimates of geothermal potential and groundwater temperatures are included as well. Base layer options show transportation, boundary and political lines, township and range, hydrology, and geology for reference.

The data used on the new interactive map are available from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, U.S. Geological Survey, Southern Methodist University Geothermal Laboratory, and WSGS. Data obtained from other agencies are presented as is and have not been altered.

The Wyoming Geothermal Map is free to use and will be updated periodically as new data become available. Additional information about geothermal resources in Wyoming, including reports and maps, can be found on the WSGS website .

