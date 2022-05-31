ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

New interactive map features Wyoming’s geothermal data

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcjAA_0fvrccRM00

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Geothermal energy is heat generated and stored in the earth. It can be used for bathing, generating electricity and to heat buildings. In Wyoming, tourism is the primary use of geothermal energy, where many enjoy thermal springs, predominantly in Yellowstone National Park and Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis.

A new online map created by the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) makes it easier to research geothermal groundwater systems, such as hot springs, and other geothermal data for the state.

“Geothermal energy has been receiving renewed interest from industry,” says Dr. Erin Campbell, WSGS Director and State Geologist. “This map, which compiles extensive existing data, will assist researchers, consultants, and government agencies to better understand the distribution of our geothermal resources both at the surface and in the subsurface.”

Layers on the interactive map highlight inventories of hot springs and wells, geothermal systems, and borehole bottom temperatures. Modeled estimates of geothermal potential and groundwater temperatures are included as well. Base layer options show transportation, boundary and political lines, township and range, hydrology, and geology for reference.

The data used on the new interactive map are available from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, U.S. Geological Survey, Southern Methodist University Geothermal Laboratory, and WSGS. Data obtained from other agencies are presented as is and have not been altered.

The Wyoming Geothermal Map is free to use and will be updated periodically as new data become available. Additional information about geothermal resources in Wyoming, including reports and maps, can be found on the WSGS website .

The post New interactive map features Wyoming’s geothermal data appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Get Ready For Six Dollar Gas In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gas prices seem high now but the worst is yet to come, at least according to one industry insider in Wyoming. A Laramie-based gasoline distributor said the likelihood of seeing gas prices over $6 per gallon this summer is a certainty.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Massive Spring Snowstorm Dumps Six Feet Of Snow On Beartooth Highway

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The most beautiful highway in America is still closed. A massive spring snowstorm has delayed the opening of the Beartooth Highway — which was dubbed the most beautiful in the U.S. years ago by CBS journalist Charles Kuralt for his “On The Road” series.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Industry
KIFI Local News 8

Groups file new lawsuit to stop Idaho gold mine drilling

The U.S. Forest Service violated environmental laws in approving exploratory drilling by a Canadian company hoping to build a gold mine in Idaho west of Yellowstone National Park, two environmental groups say. The post Groups file new lawsuit to stop Idaho gold mine drilling appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

East Idaho wildland firefighter training

A new generation of firefighters is one step closer to protecting Idaho's great outdoors. Applicants from Idaho's Basic Fire School met in Ryder Park in Idaho Falls on Friday, for a wildland firefighter field day. The post East Idaho wildland firefighter training appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Would An Electric Car Fit Your Wyoming Lifestyle?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The question posed in the title is a fun one because most people have a knee-jerk answer for it. Usually not a nice one. But considered on their merits, there are use cases for electric vehicles in Wyoming beyond the golf course and rental scooters downtown.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Geothermal Energy#Interactive Map#Jackson#Wsgs#State Geologist#U S Geological Survey
Douglas Budget

Black Hills Energy Requests Rate Review for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to Cover Costs for Electric System Improvements

Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company (CLFP), doing business as Black Hills Energy, filed a rate review application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission (WPSC) requesting $15.4 million in new annual revenue. Since the company’s last general rate filing in 2013, Black Hills Energy has invested approximately $250 million in...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Legendary Wyoming Fireworks Show Moving From Sheridan To Devils Tower

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They can cancel him but they can’t stop him. For the last 35 years, professional pyrotechnician and former legislator Bruce Burns has hosted Wyoming’s most celebrated fireworks show at the Big Horn Equestrian Center in Sheridan. But after Burns...
WYOMING STATE
yourbigsky.com

Moisture update for areas in Montana

Several areas of Montana have received significant moisture when compared to last year. But what does that mean for drought in the state?. A meteorologist for the Billings National Weather Service says the drought outlook for the state is uneven, with southern parts of Montana doing well and northern Montana doing rather poorly.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (5/1/22 – 5/22/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming’s Best Sandwich is at a Bakery in Cheyenne

There's nothing like a good sandwich. I'm someone that is always looking for a great sandwich shop for any meal. It's kind of like one of those things you can have for any meal (given the sandwich toppings). As it turns out, in Cheyenne, you don't necessarily have to go to a 'sandwich shop' for the best sandwich in the Cowboy State. It's located at a bakery.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms, possibly including large hail and strong gusty winds, are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Thunderstorms are expected to develop across southeast Wyoming early this...
CHEYENNE, WY
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy