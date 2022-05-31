ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman points gun at Highland Heights roommate

By Maurice Miller, Jerrita Patterson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Highland Heights woman is free on bond after alleged threats at a rooming house.

Police said it all happened Sunday at a rooming house on Pershing Ave near Hudson Street.

Tasha Adams, 29, is accused of cocking a handgun, pointing it at her roommate, and threatening to shoot him.

The roommate said she then uttered five words saying, “I’ll blow your (expletive) off,” causing the roommate to run for cover.

According to court records, officers found a handgun in her car.

We knocked on the door of the rooming house, but no one answered.

Adams was charged with aggravated assault and given a $2,500 bond. She is due in court on June 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

LD Sutton
3d ago

This is what happens when folks are allowed to obtain and carry guns without having to take classes to obtain a permit. They don't know tbe rules. You still cannot go around waving guns in the air, pointing them at people and shooting all willy nilly. You are responsible for every bullet that leaves that weapon as well as how you carry the weapon. I keep seeing stories like this now. Waving a gun around ans pointing it at someone constitutes aggravated assault whether you shoot the gun or not. You also cannot shoot at someone who is running away. Like I said, there is a proliferation of these stories nowadays and it all comes from permitless carry laws

