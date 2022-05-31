Woman points gun at Highland Heights roommate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Highland Heights woman is free on bond after alleged threats at a rooming house.

Police said it all happened Sunday at a rooming house on Pershing Ave near Hudson Street.

Tasha Adams, 29, is accused of cocking a handgun, pointing it at her roommate, and threatening to shoot him.

The roommate said she then uttered five words saying, “I’ll blow your (expletive) off,” causing the roommate to run for cover.

According to court records, officers found a handgun in her car.

We knocked on the door of the rooming house, but no one answered.

Adams was charged with aggravated assault and given a $2,500 bond. She is due in court on June 7.

