Donnie (Hoss) Gifford, age 55, of Brownwood passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. A graveside service for Donnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at Clear Creek Cemetery in Bangs. A visitation will be held from 6 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO