**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a former emotionally-unavailable-love enthusiast, I can attest to the constant angst of being in a relationship with someone who struggles to express their feelings. You never know when they will pull away or end things abruptly. It’s the verbal equivalent of white-knuckle driving.

1 DAY AGO