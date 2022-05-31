ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

West Texas Food Bank to start serving summer meals

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago

The West Texas Food Bank is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program to feed school-aged children, 18 and younger and enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old, during the summer months.

“Summer months can be daunting for families on fixed budget where their children receive two meals a day from their schools,” Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank, stated in a news release. “Our goal is to serve beside our friends at the school districts to make sure no child is hungry over the summer months.”

The West Texas Food Bank is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with Texas Department of Agriculture to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

>> Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator.

>> Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map.

>> Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

West Texas Food Bank will begin their SFSP program on June 6.

Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
West, TX
Society
West, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
West, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Charity#The West Texas Food Bank#Comida#Sfsp#Tda
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
428
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy