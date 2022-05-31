West Texas Food Bank to start serving summer meals

The West Texas Food Bank is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program to feed school-aged children, 18 and younger and enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old, during the summer months.

“Summer months can be daunting for families on fixed budget where their children receive two meals a day from their schools,” Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank, stated in a news release. “Our goal is to serve beside our friends at the school districts to make sure no child is hungry over the summer months.”

The West Texas Food Bank is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with Texas Department of Agriculture to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

>> Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator.

>> Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map.

>> Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

West Texas Food Bank will begin their SFSP program on June 6.

Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.