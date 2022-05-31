ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel teases next-gen GPUs built to power record-breaking new supercomputers

By Joel Khalili
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MIBx_0fvrbMTd00
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Timofeev Vladimir)

Intel has teased a new line of server GPUs built to power the next generation of record-breaking supercomputers, codenamed Rialto Bridge.

An evolution of the existing Ponte Vecchio design, the new cards will feature as many as 160 Xe GPU cores and “offer significantly increased density, performance and efficiency”, the company says.

Intel has remained tight-lipped about the broader specification and potential performance gains, but did reveal Rialto Bridge GPUs are expected to begin sampling by mid-2023.

Intel in the HPC market

The high performance computing (HPC) market has long been of great strategic importance to Intel. However, despite the historic dominance of its Xeon server processors in the space, there is evidence to suggest the company’s lead is slipping.

Only one of the world’s top ten most powerful supercomputers are now powered by Intel, according to the latest Top500 rankings, with AMD and Arm-based chips scrapping it out at the top. And AMD is making inroads further down the list, too.

In an effort to broaden its presence in the HPC market, Intel unveiled its first ever dedicated data center GPU, Ponte Vecchio, in 2021. The card is set to feature in the upcoming Aurora supercomputer later this year and apparently delivers significant performance gains across financial services and other workloads.

Rialto Bridge GPUs will be built around the same architecture as Ponte Vecchio, but benefit from the company’s next-generation process technology (that’s as specific as Intel is willing to be at this point) and increased I/O bandwidth.

The launch has been characterized by Intel as the next step on the “sprint” towards the zettascale era, which will bring supercomputing systems 1,000x more powerful than the most performant machines today.

“We have an aggressive HPC roadmap planned through 2024 that will deliver a diverse portfolio of heterogeneous architectures,” said Jeff McVeight, VP & GM of the Intel Super Compute Group.

“These architectures will allow us to improve performance by orders of magnitude while reducing power demands across both general-purpose and emerging workloads such as AI, encryption and analytics.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpTMY_0fvrbMTd00

Joel Khalili is the News and Features Editor at TechRadar Pro, covering cybersecurity, data privacy, cloud, AI, blockchain, internet infrastructure, 5G, data storage and computing. He's responsible for curating our news content, as well as commissioning and producing features on the technologies that are transforming the way the world does business.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Overclock GPU With MSI Afterburner

Not every graphics card performs to its full potential out of the box. Depending on how the silicon lottery plays out, you might get a card that can get a significant performance boost with overclocking. Be warned: it’s still a delicate process even with software like MSI Afterburner that makes...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptop with RTX 3050 is $530 off today

Touchscreens, which provide an additional input option beyond the keyboard and mouse, are often found on high-end laptops, but you can enjoy some savings on them with touchscreen laptop deals. For a powerful device that makes full use of the touchscreen, take a look at the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop, which is part of Dell’s laptop deals with a $536 discount that pulls its price down to $1,764 from its sticker price of $2,300.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Hackable $219 Pinebook Pro Linux Laptop Back on Sale After Frustrating Yearlong Delay

Pine64, the developers of Linux-based single-board computers, has announced the upcoming availability of the Pinebook Pro, an inexpensive laptop with upgradable components meant as an alternative to Chromebooks. The laptop had been out of stock for a year due to supply chain problems that have gripped the technology industry. Pinebook...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercomputers#Gpus#Next Gen#Hpc#Gpu
Phone Arena

Samsung quietly launches its mid-range Galaxy M23 5G

We reported a few days ago about the 5G version of Galaxy A23, which was tipped to arrive in Europe at some point this month. However, it looks like Samsung decided to go live with yet another mid-range 5G phone, the Galaxy M23. SamMobile reports that Galaxy M23 is now...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4090 could be the first Lovelace GPU to launch - will the gamble pay off?

Nvidia’s initial next-gen GPU might be the RTX 4090, followed by the RTX 4080 and 4070, if the latest rumor is right. Actually, this isn’t a fresh rumor as such, but a purported ‘confirmation’ from Kopite7kimi, a prolific hardware leaker on Twitter, meaning it’s confirming info from their sources (of course, we have no official confirmation of anything yet, not even that Nvidia’s next-gen Lovelace graphics cards will be the RTX 4000 family).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Amazon shutting down all service and support for Cloud Cams

Starting December 2, 2022, Amazon will be dropping all support and service for Cloud Cam devices and accompanying apps. People first learned about the drop from an email Amazon sent out to customers. A user on the HomeKit subreddit was gracious enough to share the information. Going through the email, the entire video history from your Cloud Cam will be deleted on December 2, but you’ll be able to download the recordings. The Cloud Cam – Key Edition will also lose its functionality to connect to smart locks and manage codes on the final day.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s GTX 1630 may be up to 72% slower than the GTX 1650

Nvidia’s upcoming budget graphics card, the GTX 1630, was initially reported to be launching on May 31. Now, it seems that the release date has been pushed up to June 15. Alongside the rumored release date, new information about the graphics card emerged, and unfortunately, it’s not all too exciting. According to these reports, the GTX 1630 might be up to 72% slower than the GTX 1650 GDDR6 in synthetic 3DMark tests.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Phison demos a PCIe 5.0 SSD and it's shockingly fast

As the launch of next generation platforms with PCIe 5.0 SSD support draws closer, Phison has showcased a PCIe 5.0 SSD in action. As expected, it's fast. The engineering sample drive is based on Phison’s new PS5026-E26 controller. The drive obliterates the sequential performance of PCIe 4.0 drives, with read and write speeds of 12,457MB/s and 10,047MB/s respectively.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Toshiba unveils its most powerful 2TB SMR hard drive yet

Toshiba has announced its latest HDD offering, the 3.5-inch P300 Desktop PC Hard Drive. The new release is aimed at graphic designers and creative professionals looking for high performance and is available in storage capacities of up to 6TB. Toshiba says the new HDD is suitable for use with workstations...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 7000 vs. Intel Raptor Lake

Later this year, both AMD and Intel are launching their Ryzen 7000 and Raptor Lake processors at around the same time. AMD is aiming to take back the single- and multithreaded performance crown from Intel, while Intel is looking to solidify its lead and hang on to the gaming crown it won back with its 12th-generation processors. Yet each company’s approach could not be more different. Although AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs are equipped with a new architecture and process node, they do not feature an increase in core count. Meanwhile, Intel is sticking with its 10nm process for its Raptor Lake CPUs and doesn’t seem to be pursuing major architectural changes; instead, it’s adding more cores.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

DJI Mini 3 Pro vs Autel Evo Nano+: which is the best compact drone?

The battle of the small but mighty sub-250g drones has begun. With two impressive models competing for the coveted position of the best drone in this category, the DJI Mini 3 Pro and Autel Evo Nano+, drone fans have never had more choice. This weight class was once dominated by...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Millions of MySQL servers found exposed online - is yours among them?

Millions of MySQL servers (opens in new tab) were recently discovered to be publicly exposed to the internet, and using the default port, researchers have found. Nonprofit security organization, The ShadowServer Foundation, discovered a total of 3.6 million servers are configured in such a way that they can easily be targeted by threat actors.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy