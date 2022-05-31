ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Workers at Cannabis Business Sickened after Overnight Pesticide Spraying

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamedics Tuesday evaluated six workers at a legal cannabis operation in the South Los Angeles area who entered the business after it had been sprayed with a pesticide...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC’s COVID-19 Infections Rising, Hospitalizations Level

Orange County’s COVID-19 infection rates continued a steady upward swing, but hospitalizations remained about the same, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations ticked down from 140 on Monday to 132 on Thursday, with the number of intensive care unit patients dropping from...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID Hospitalizations Hold Steady in LACo; 5,000+ New Infections Reported

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Los Angeles County held relatively steady Friday, one day after the public health director warned that the region could see a return to mandatory indoor mask-wearing in just weeks if the upward trend in hospital admissions continues. According to state figures, there were 522 COVID-positive patients in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Boulevard, CA
mynewsla.com

Doctor, 2 Nurses Stabbed at Encino Hospital; Suspect Barricaded

A doctor and two nurses were stabbed Friday at Encino Hospital Medical Center, and authorities were attempting to arrest the suspect, who was barricaded inside a small room inside the hospital. Los Angeles police officers were called about 3:50 p.m. to the hospital in the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Procession held for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after being injured in training accident

A procession was held Friday to escort the body of LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after he suffered a spinal cord injury during a training exercise at Elysian Park Academy.The procession will follow a route from Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center to the Los Angeles County coroner's facility. Tipping, who worked out of the Devonshire Division, died Sunday at the medical center three days after being injured in a training accident at the academy. According to LAPD Chief Michael Moore, Tipping was working as a bike instructor engaged in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer. During the exercise, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury. Other officers present initiated CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived.Moore called Tipping "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him.''Tipping is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, his stepfather Bob, his siblings Kat and Tyler and his girlfriend, Brittany, according to the LAPD.Funeral services are pending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticide#South Los Angeles#Los Angeles Area#Medical Marijuana#Sickened#Lafd
LATACO

Elephant Hill Has Become a ‘Secret’ Off-Road Area In El Sereno, But Residents Are Defending It At All Costs

There is an oasis in El Sereno called Elephant Hill. Home to rabbits, reptiles, owls, hawks, coyotes, and even a bobcat (I crossed paths with its round, fuzzy tail once), it has 360° views that take your eyes on a sensory ride from downtown to the mountains and Catalina Island on a clear day. From above, the hills form an elephant-like shape. Locals have long referred to it as “The Heavens,” a name derived from a locked gate at an entrance that folks referred to as “The Gates of Heaven.” Goats, cows, and chickens roamed the hill when the Lifur Dairy Farm stood below it on Harriman Avenue and Pullman Street. The dairy closed in the late 1940s, but an underground stream still flows inconspicuously beneath its 110 acres that awake at dawn to a symphony of roosters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Kaiser Permanente's new north tower opens to patients

DOWNEY — Kaiser Permanente Downey began admitting patients into its new North Tower earlier this week. The North Tower expansion adds 72 telemetry beds, two operating rooms, interventional radiology, and a dedicated Emergency Department entrance to the existing 352-bed hospital, as well as new technology. It also enlarges the...
DOWNEY, CA
mynewsla.com

12 People Injured in Crash Involving Greyhound Bus Near Cabazon

A crash involving a Greyhound bus on the 10 Freeway in Cabazon sent 12 people to hospitals with various levels of injuries Friday, but none were believed to be life-threatening. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway at Malki Road, according to the...
CABAZON, CA
mynewsla.com

Apartment Building Fire in Riverside Displaces Five

A fire that erupted in a two-story apartment building near downtown Riverside damaged part of the structure, displacing five residents, authorities said Thursday. The blaze was reported about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fourth Street, near Chestnut Street, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Battalion Chief Mike...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Azusa Park

A man was found dead in a park in Azusa Friday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called just before 7:45 a.m. to a park in the 1300 block of Mountain View Circle on reports of a person down and found the man unresponsive and suffering from head trauma, according to the department’s Deputy Raquel Utley.
AZUSA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Natural Causes Possibly Behind Man’s Death Outside Glendora Walmart

GLENDORA - A man was found deceased near a driveway at the Glendora Walmart Thursday night, police said. Police and firefighters were called around 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to the Glendora Walmart parking lot, 1950 Auto Center Dr., June 2 on a report of a man down possibly suffering a medical emergency. The man was pronounced dead there, according to Lt. Michael Henderson of the Glendora Police Department.
GLENDORA, CA
Canyon News

Dr. Jay Goldberg, 53, Identified As Hiker Killed

PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Drug overdose deaths skyrocket in Skid Row

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released one of its first reports exploring how the pandemic has both directly and indirectly impacted the homeless. Statistics show a 56% increase in deaths among people experiencing homelessness between 2019 and 2021. While COVID-19 was a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy