A big family-friendly block party is planned this weekend in downtown Howell as a kick-off to the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This year’s walk is on September 24th at the Brighton Mill Pond but organizers have been working to rebrand the event to become more all-encompassing for all of Livingston County. As such, a big block party and kick-off is set this Sunday on the lawn of the historic courthouse and amphitheater and will coincide with the popular Farmer’s Market.

HOWELL, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO