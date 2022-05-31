ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Robbery suspect back in jail

By Royal McGregor
 2 days ago
Photo via the Texas Tribune

A 25-year-old robbery suspect who entered a deal with prosecutors in March was arrested Friday after authorities said he was found with a gun and ammunition.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Jerlando Devonta Williams was indicted on a robbery charge in February 2020 after another man said he beat him during a robbery in November 2019. Williams pleaded guilty on March 9 and was placed on four years’ community supervision with the understanding his guilty plea would not be entered into the system if he successfully completed the four years.

On May 16, prosecutors asked Judge Justin Low of the 161st Ector County District Court to issue a warrant for Williams’ arrest and to adjudicate him guilty, alleging he was found with the gun, ammunition and an intoxicating beverage on May 12.

Williams was booked into the Ector County jail on that warrant Friday.

Odessa, TX
