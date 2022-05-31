Raul A. Cruz Valdez, 57, of Marlborough and Guatemala

– Charles D. “Charlie” Turner, 86, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He leaves his beloved wife of 61 years, Nancy C. (Gauthier) Turner; his children, Kristine L. Burns and her husband Bruce, of Auburn, MA, Gerald R. Turner and his wife Deborah, of Orrs Island, ME, and Steven A. Turner and his wife Susan, of Jefferson, MA; his brother, James R. Turner, of Shrewsbury, MA; seven grandchildren: and several nieces and nephews. Charlie was predeceased by his sisters Charlotte L. Gingerelli and Susan E. Robecki.

