ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

Raul A. Cruz Valdez, 57, of Marlborough and Guatemala

By Community Advocate
communityadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The world lost an amazing human on May 29, 2022. Raul Armando Cruz Valdez, the beloved husband of Kerry Donovan de Cruz, lost a valiant fight with cancer. Throughout his life journey, Raul was loved by so many. He lifted up others in a humble manner with a generous heart...

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
communityadvocate.com

Sr. Jeanne Arsenault, 85, a Sister of St. Chretienne

Marlborough – Sr. Jeanne Arsenault was originally from Mexico, Maine, the daughter of Andrew and Alma (Quirion) Arsenault. She was the fourth of five children in this close-knit loving family. The Arsenaults were devout Catholics, and Jeanne attended St. Theresa’s Parochial School with the Sisters of St. Chretienne as...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Charles T. Gilchrist, 87, of North Grafton

– Charles T. “Charlie” Gilchrist, 87, of North Grafton passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Frances E. (Conn) Gilchrist; four sons Stephen Gilchrist and wife Wendy of Bridgewater, NH, and their three sons, John Gilchrist from Charlton, MA and his two sons, William Gilchrist and wife Julieanne from Dillon, CO his son and daughter and Robert and his wife Julie from Grafton, Ma and their two sons and daughter.
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Rose Donovan, 89, of Westborough

– Marie “Rose” Donovan, 89, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Born in Thompson, CT, she was the daughter of the late Euclide and Jeannette (Laroche) Sarrette. She was raised and educated at a Catholic Academy in Webster.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Camille D. Martin, 87, of Shrewsbury

– Camille Dolores (Caron) Martin, 87, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Homestead Hall in Worcester. Camille lived independently at her home in Shrewsbury until December 29, 2021. Homestead Hall provided her with love, comfort, attention & support right up to her last “spa night”. We are grateful to them and for bringing her Jewish Health Care Hospice.
SHREWSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlborough, MA
Marlborough, MA
Obituaries
communityadvocate.com

Matthew M. Rourke, 35, of Tewksbury and Grafton

– Matthew Michael Rourke, 35, passed away following a tragic accident on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife Patricia (Lucas) Rourke, his mother Lois Rourke, his sisters Meghan Rourke and Keely Labertew (Rourke), as well as his beloved dogs. Matt’s roots were in Grafton, MA, where...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Charles D. Turner, 86, of Shrewsbury

– Charles D. “Charlie” Turner, 86, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He leaves his beloved wife of 61 years, Nancy C. (Gauthier) Turner; his children, Kristine L. Burns and her husband Bruce, of Auburn, MA, Gerald R. Turner and his wife Deborah, of Orrs Island, ME, and Steven A. Turner and his wife Susan, of Jefferson, MA; his brother, James R. Turner, of Shrewsbury, MA; seven grandchildren: and several nieces and nephews. Charlie was predeceased by his sisters Charlotte L. Gingerelli and Susan E. Robecki.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Christie N. Foto, 101, of Grafton

– Christie N. Foto, 101, passed peacefully at home May 26th, 2022 in the care of and love of family. He leaves his four daughters, Deborah J. Taylor and her husband, Tom of Franklin, Patricia E. Reichle and her husband Stephen of Grafton, Nancy L. Swanner of San Antonion, TX, Pamela R. Dennis and her husband Brian of Sussex, WI; Seven grandchildren, Thomas Taylor, Chrystie Hasenfuss, Jennifer Nikula, Jamie Spaeth, Jaclyn Van Alstine, Brian Dennis, Brianna Dennis; Nine great grandchildren, Sophia Taylor, Celia Taylor, Peter Hasenfuss, Jack Hasenfuss, Tenley Nikula, Beckham Nikula, Penelope Spaeth, Emmett Spaeth, Reese Van Alstine; as well as many nieces and nephews. One sister Lefteri Sotillari. He was predeceased by his wife Hazel B. (Esten) Foto, his parents Nicholas and Evgjeni (Petchos) Foto, two siblings, Lule Ruqi and Margharita Gjinko.
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

William J. Quigley, 64, of Grafton

– With great sorrow, the family of William (Bill) Jude Quigley, 64, of North Grafton, MA, announces his passing after a short courageous battle with cancer on May 26, 2022. Bill was born on March 14, 1958, to Joseph Quigley and Rita (Hawes) Quigley of Canton, Massachusetts. Bill attended Don Bosco High School in Boston, MA., where he was a three-sport athlete.
GRAFTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigua Guatemala#A Place To Stay
communityadvocate.com

Police arrests, June 3 edition

10:58 a.m. Arrested, Jesse William Finn, 40, of 51 Hudson Rd. Frnt, Bolton, for violate abuse prevention order, possess Class A drug, marked lanes violation. 4:57 p.m. Arrested, Bruce Anthony Derosier, 28, of 28 Minthorne St., Worcester, for reckless operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, fail to drive in right lane, speeding.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Chester E. Leonard III, 75, of Northborough

– Chester “Chet” E. Leonard III, age 75, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was the husband of 35 years to Carlene M. Sargent-Leonard until her own passing in 2013. Chet is survived by his two beloved sons Michael A. Leonard of Northborough...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marguerite B. Cadrin, 94, of Grafton

Grafton – Marguerite B. Cadrin, 94, passed away at home on May 29, 2022. She leaves her children James Cadrin and his companion Kay, Michael Cadrin and his wife Darlene, William Cadrin, Susan Cadrin, Joseph Cadrin, daughter-in-law Tricia Cadrin, and her brother Hector Roberge. She also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband Paul Cadrin, her son David Cadrin, her sisters Theresa Cardin Morris, Lucienne Burroughs and her brother Ralph Roberge.
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough resident wins national pickleball honor

NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough resident Tom Hays earned a moment of pickleball glory last month when he won a bronze medal playing pickleball doubles in the National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Hays and his partner, Donald Van Dyne, won their bronze medal in a double elimination competition for...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough holds Memorial Day parade, ceremonies

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough joined in Memorial Day observances across the region on Monday, holding its annual parade and ceremonies in the downtown area. The parade began at the American Legion Hall, continuing west along Main Street and ending at the city’s Memorial Square war memorials. Parade participants included...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Main Street Car Show to return on June 5

MARLBOROUGH – The United Brethren Masonic Lodge in Marlborough will host its 12th annual Main Street Car Show on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show, which is free for spectators, is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It feels good,...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury opens community fridge near Senior Center

SHREWSBURY – A community fridge has officially come to Shrewsbury. The Rotary Club held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for the new fridge, which is located next to the Senior Center on Shrewsbury’s municipal campus on Maple Avenue. Now open, the fridge provides free food to community members in need.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Lions Club awards 2022 scholarship

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Lions Club recently awarded its 2022 Post-Secondary Education Scholarship to Westborough High School senior Riya Parikh. In a press release, the Lions Club said it chose to award the $1,000 scholarship to Parikh for her community service, academic performance, and “ability to achieve success despite overcoming obstacles.”
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Memorial Day parade, ceremony return to Hudson

HUDSON – Hudson’s traditional Memorial Day parade and ceremony returned on Monday to the downtown area. The observance was canceled in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. A ceremony then took place last year outside the Town Hall without a parade. Leading this year’s parade were color guards of...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough announces programming for free Summer Concert series

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough’s free Summer Concert series will return this year, with performances in multiple locations throughout the summer. Recently announced, the lineup includes a kickoff show on June 9 at Memorial Beach. The band Late Bus will bring rock music to the shore of the Fort Meadow Reservoir for that show.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Group hosts creatives networking event at Tatnuck Bookseller

WESTBOROUGH – Local creatives gathered at Tatnuck Bookseller in Westborough last week as part of a new networking event organized by the group Creative Sphere of MetroWest. Hosted by Maureen Ciaccio of mhcDesign in Marlborough and Carrington Crothers of Prospect Street Studio in Marlborough, the event focused on connecting creative working professionals to “let their creative juices flow,” according to a press release.
WESTBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy