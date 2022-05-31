Springfield police have released the identity of the man found dead in the pond at Golden Pond Apartments on Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Springfield Police Department officers responded to reports of a body found in the pond at the Golden Pond Apartment complex located near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Republic Road.

Police have identified the body as Brandon Sharp, 22 of Springfield. He was not a resident of the complex, according to police.

Final autopsy results are still pending, but police say there was no indication of foul play and the death has not been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Police release identity of man found dead in pond at apartment building