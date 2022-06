Join the Penacook and Abbot-Downing historical societies for a fun afternoon of history at the Penacook Historical Society in Penacook on June 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. The societies have partnered to bring a wide array of 19th-century Concord coaches, wagons, sleighs, and other unique vehicles from the Abbot-Downing collection at the Hopkinton Fairgrounds for public display at the 1790 Rolfe Barn.

CONCORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO