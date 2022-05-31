Talking to Your Kids about Financial Concepts

Mayor Steve Chirico has asked the city manager’s office to work with his staff in an effort to update the code of conduct to be followed by city board and commission appointees. Currently the city uses the state’s code of conduct, which the mayor says needs to be modernized. The request was made after a leak of two potential appointee names caused controversy, with some voicing opposition to the possible nominations, questioning the ethics of both. At last week’s city council meeting, Chirico made the call for refreshing the code, due to the divisiveness and inflammatory social media remarks he said he has been observing from both sides of the aisle. Many council members agreed. The mayor directed the city manager’s office to survey what other cities have in place to help determine what Naperville’s code should look like.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO