Naperville, IL

Talking to Your Kids about Financial Concepts

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perfect gift for your new graduate? Financial literacy. In this edition of Dollars & Sense, Anita Knotts, Founder & CEO of the Lotus Women’s Institute, joins 630 Naperville host Joe Chura to talk about the importance of teaching kids valuable financial concepts. Anita offers tips and advice on how parents...

www.nctv17.com

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Benefits of Volunteerism

Park It host, Sameera Luthman is on location at the Naperville Park Districts’ Knoch Knolls Nature Center. She is joined by Volunteer and Events Manager, Becca Krzyszkowski to discuss the importance of volunteerism and its impact on a vibrant community like Naperville. The duo talks about the many ways that volunteers can benefit communities while enriching their own personal experiences.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Park District Salary Bump | Snow Cone Social | Summer Reading Program

The Naperville Park District is bumping up employee salaries by 3% as a way to combat staffing issues. At the park district board meeting last week, Executive Director Brad Wilson told the group that retaining employees and filling vacant positions are two of the district’s biggest challenges. Areas like grounds maintenance of parks have suffered as a result, with the district considering contracting some of that work out to help compensate. Park district officials say finding staff for concession jobs has proven challenging as well. The salary increases would kick in mid-year, with a 4% merit increase then planned for 2023.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Little Friends Empowers Those with Autism & Disabilities

Little Friends is an organization that helps children, adults, and their families deal with autism, emotional challenges and intellectual/developmental disabilities. Founded in Naperville in 1965 as a private day school for children with special needs, the organization has grown to offer a variety of services and programs. These include a therapy clinic to help young children, adolescents, and their families with autism, two private schools serving children from age 3 to 22, Community Day Services and Residential supports for adults with special needs, and Respite Family Services for those needing time to catch up with life’s responsibilities. Little Friends annually serves anywhere from 700-950 people over the past several years.
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Patient Care Technician Helps Patients with Daily Activities of Living

A Patient Care Technician (PCT) plays a vital role in the overall patient experience at Edward Hospital, helping patients to achieve everyday tasks, assisting the nurses, and being an emotional support for patients and their families. In this series, brought to you in partnership with Edward-Elmhurst Health, we introduce you to different staff members at Edward Hospital and spotlight their various departments.
ELMHURST, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Memories Are Priceless!

Memories are priceless and while you can’t buy memories, you can buy an mp4 file of your favorite Naperville Sports Weekly video highlight for $10!. With the touch of a button you can relive a state championship memory on your TV or computer or mobile phone. This past school...
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Whelpley Statements Thrown Out | High COVID Spread | Edward Hospital Award

Whelpley Statements Thrown Out in Hanson Murder Case. On Thursday, Will County Judge David Carlson ruled that statements made by Barry Whelpley that were recorded while police searched his home in Minnesota cannot be used as evidence at trial. The 77-year-old is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and first degree murder in the disappearance and death of then 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Ann Hanson in 1972. Carlson determined that Whelpley had not been read his Miranda rights before what amounted to an interrogation. Whelpley remains in Will County jail on $10 million bond.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Four Naperville area high school seniors joined the prestigious ranks of U.S. Presidential Scholars

Four Naperville area high school seniors joined the prestigious ranks of U.S. Presidential Scholars. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of the scholars on May 12, 2022. The 161 high school seniors chosen from across the country were recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Neveen Michael Loves Serving her Clients

Neveen Michael, Realtor with Keller Williams Infinity, is an incredibly experienced agent and loves to serve at the highest level. With her commitment, drive, knowledge, negotiating skills, and tool chest of the most amazing vendor-partners, she delivers concierge-level service and positions her clients well in the ever-changing Real Estate market. Neveen services the entire Chicagoland area and most especially loves helping her clients in the Western suburbs and the city of Chicago. Cross-town moves are her specialty, whether someone is looking to downsize, upsize, move across Naperville, or to a Chicago neighborhood like Lincoln Park or Bucktown for example, she strategizes with her clients and implements the best plan that fits their needs.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

How Are Teens Really Doing?

How Are Teens Really Doing? On this Dana Being Dana, Dana Michelle is joined by local experts and a panel of teens, to explore that important question. The pandemic impacted kids in a very unique way. In addition to navigating the loss of in-school learning and social activities, children found themselves at the mercy of their home situations.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Code Of Conduct Update | Candace Parker Among Time’s Most Influential | May Watts Clap-Out

Mayor Steve Chirico has asked the city manager’s office to work with his staff in an effort to update the code of conduct to be followed by city board and commission appointees. Currently the city uses the state’s code of conduct, which the mayor says needs to be modernized. The request was made after a leak of two potential appointee names caused controversy, with some voicing opposition to the possible nominations, questioning the ethics of both. At last week’s city council meeting, Chirico made the call for refreshing the code, due to the divisiveness and inflammatory social media remarks he said he has been observing from both sides of the aisle. Many council members agreed. The mayor directed the city manager’s office to survey what other cities have in place to help determine what Naperville’s code should look like.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

