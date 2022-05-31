Donnie (Hoss) Gifford

Authorities arrested two people in Santa Anna, Texas, who were wanted in connection with a Marble Falls home invasion and for taking a 1-year-old child from the residence. The child is the biological daughter of one of the suspects. Roberto Dominguez III, 25, and Allison Hulsey, 22, both of Pampa,...
The annual Big Country FCA All-Star Festival begins Saturday at Warren Gym on the campus of Brownwood High School with the girls and boys basketball games. Girls action tips off at 4 p.m. followed by the boys game at 6 p.m. Among the Brown County athletes taking part in Saturday’s...
SAN ANGELO, TX — Uziyah Garcia was known as “Uzi” to friends and family. He was born on August 13, 2011 to a broken home in San Angelo. His dad has been in and out of prison at least twice for drugs. His mom, also in and out of prison, lost custody of Uzi in San Angelo in a CPS case. Uzi was mostly raised by his grandparents in San Angelo, according to Uzi’s aunt and Uzi’s mom’s half sister Nikki Cross of Uvalde.
“I’d say Uzi and his siblings lived a total of two years consecutively with their parents,” Nikki said.
Last summer, Uzi’s grandmother in San Angelo was hospitalized and had major…
ABILENE, Texas — The day started out just like any other for the news team at KTXS, until it got a little muddy... and a little furry. KTXS news reporter Marley Malenfant was out on a story with two of the KTXS producers; Shayla Hudson and Sarah Burns Friday morning at the Taylor County Health Department in Abilene when they ran in to a group of lost dogs while leaving an interview.
SAN ANGELO, TX – A former San Angelo resident was among those killed in the devastating mass shooting in Uvalde last week.
According to the obituary, published by Gutierrez Funeral Home on May 29, Uzlyah Sergio Garcia, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, formerly of San Angelo, Texas passed away on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Garcia was among the 19 children that was murdered in the Robb Elementary Shooting last Wednesday.
The state bound Brownwood Lions return to 7-on-7 qualifier competition this weekend, hosting their own 16-team event at Gordon Wood Stadium and Brownwood High School Saturday. The Lions earned their 22nd straight berth in the 7-on-7 Division II state tournament, which will take place June 23-24 in College Station, with a 3-1 performance at the Ponder qualifier on May 21.
A man was killed on Monday, May 30, following an incident on a property in Erath County. According to the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, “On May 30th at around 1255 hours deputies responded to an EMS call at 65756 I-20, Erath County. The reporting person stated a male had been gored by a buffalo in his pelvic region. The witnesses on scene attempted life saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful. Erath County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrived and conducted their investigation.”
6:30 p m. – Calf Scramble Registration at Youth Fair Barn Concession (JH-HS) 6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin Registration in arena, $10 entry. Come see bucking horses and bulls, fast ropes, diamond rodeo relay, bull toss to win money, First Cavalry Division Fort Hood and San Angelo Ambassador Riding Club.
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a wanted fugitive who is known to have violent tendencies. Alexander Torres, 26, is wanted for Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Criminal Mischief. Sweetwater police say, “he is known to have violent tendencies and should not be approached.” Anyone who […]
On Thursday, May 26, Deputy Saydie Bradley, arrived at FM 2126. This was in regard to found property. A report was made. On Friday, May 27, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of a burglary. A report was made. On Friday, May 27 at about 6:01 p.m. Deputy...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A two vehicle crash in Loving County Monday killed six people. Two were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. Two others were transported to Medical Center Hospital. The crash happened 21 miles north of Mentone on CR 300 at road marker 652. The investigation revealed...
According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office booking sheet emailed to the media Wednesday morning, Shane Vernon Bedneau, 25, of Brownwood was arrested at 1:28 a.m. and charged with making a terroristic threat and placing the public or a substantial group of the public in fear or serious bodily injury, among other charges.
Brownwood ISD (BISD) has announced its 2021-2022 End-of-Year Employee Awards. The awards are sponsored by the Brownwood Education Foundation (BEF) and include service awards, retiree recognitions, employees of the year, teachers of the year from each campus, as well as regional teacher of the year nominees.
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene has a few beauty supply stores open for men and women to shop. But three Abilene natives felt the shopping experience could use a bit more comfortability. Cardelia Walters, Jetquetta Glacken and Ayanna Williams recently opened the Beauty Plug in Abilene and so far, the...
SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly five years after the Sutherland Springs shooting claimed the lives of 26 people and injured 20 others, a mother in San Saba says her son’s journey to recovery from being severely wounded is far from over. Ryland Ward was shot once in the...
Comments / 0