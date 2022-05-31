ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Donnie (Hoss) Gifford

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Donnie (Hoss) Gifford, age 55, of Brownwood passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Glenn Nethery

Glenn Nethery, age 73, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Services are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Reagan Barton Moss

Reagan Barton Moss, age 75, died on May 29, 2022. Reagan was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the U.S. Army. He will be laid to rest at the Cross Cut Cemetery with military honors.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Two Pampa residents charged with Marble Falls burglary, taking child

Authorities arrested two people in Santa Anna, Texas, who were wanted in connection with a Marble Falls home invasion and for taking a 1-year-old child from the residence. The child is the biological daughter of one of the suspects. Roberto Dominguez III, 25, and Allison Hulsey, 22, both of Pampa,...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Bangs, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's Connection With the Uvalde Tragedy Impacts a Broken Family With Broken Hearts

SAN ANGELO, TX — Uziyah Garcia was known as “Uzi” to friends and family. He was born on August 13, 2011 to a broken home in San Angelo. His dad has been in and out of prison at least twice for drugs. His mom, also in and out of prison, lost custody of Uzi in San Angelo in a CPS case. Uzi was mostly raised by his grandparents in San Angelo, according to Uzi’s aunt and Uzi’s mom’s half sister Nikki Cross of Uvalde. “I’d say Uzi and his siblings lived a total of two years consecutively with their parents,” Nikki said. Last summer, Uzi’s grandmother in San Angelo was hospitalized and had major…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

KTXS news reporter, producers, rescue lost family of puppies while working on story

ABILENE, Texas — The day started out just like any other for the news team at KTXS, until it got a little muddy... and a little furry. KTXS news reporter Marley Malenfant was out on a story with two of the KTXS producers; Shayla Hudson and Sarah Burns Friday morning at the Taylor County Health Department in Abilene when they ran in to a group of lost dogs while leaving an interview.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Funeral Planned in San Angelo for Uvalde School Shooting Victim

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former San Angelo resident was among those killed in the devastating mass shooting in Uvalde last week. According to the obituary, published by Gutierrez Funeral Home on May 29, Uzlyah Sergio Garcia, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, formerly of San Angelo, Texas passed away on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Garcia was among the 19 children that was murdered in the Robb Elementary Shooting last Wednesday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

State-bound Lions hosting 16-team 7-on-7 qualifier Saturday

The state bound Brownwood Lions return to 7-on-7 qualifier competition this weekend, hosting their own 16-team event at Gordon Wood Stadium and Brownwood High School Saturday. The Lions earned their 22nd straight berth in the 7-on-7 Division II state tournament, which will take place June 23-24 in College Station, with a 3-1 performance at the Ponder qualifier on May 21.
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blaylock Funeral Home
theflashtoday.com

Man killed by buffalo in Erath County

A man was killed on Monday, May 30, following an incident on a property in Erath County. According to the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, “On May 30th at around 1255 hours deputies responded to an EMS call at 65756 I-20, Erath County. The reporting person stated a male had been gored by a buffalo in his pelvic region. The witnesses on scene attempted life saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful. Erath County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrived and conducted their investigation.”
ERATH COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Thursday night schedule for Brown County Rodeo

6:30 p m. – Calf Scramble Registration at Youth Fair Barn Concession (JH-HS) 6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin Registration in arena, $10 entry. Come see bucking horses and bulls, fast ropes, diamond rodeo relay, bull toss to win money, First Cavalry Division Fort Hood and San Angelo Ambassador Riding Club.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Sweetwater police searching for fugitive with ‘violent tendencies’

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a wanted fugitive who is known to have violent tendencies. Alexander Torres, 26, is wanted for Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Criminal Mischief. Sweetwater police say, “he is known to have violent tendencies and should not be approached.” Anyone who […]
SWEETWATER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report – June 3

On Thursday, May 26, Deputy Saydie Bradley, arrived at FM 2126. This was in regard to found property. A report was made. On Friday, May 27, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of a burglary. A report was made. On Friday, May 27 at about 6:01 p.m. Deputy...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood ISD announces end-of-year honors

Brownwood ISD (BISD) has announced its 2021-2022 End-of-Year Employee Awards. The awards are sponsored by the Brownwood Education Foundation (BEF) and include service awards, retiree recognitions, employees of the year, teachers of the year from each campus, as well as regional teacher of the year nominees.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy