Donnie (Hoss) Gifford

SAN ANGELO, TX — Uziyah Garcia was known as “Uzi” to friends and family. He was born on August 13, 2011 to a broken home in San Angelo. His dad has been in and out of prison at least twice for drugs. His mom, also in and out of prison, lost custody of Uzi in San Angelo in a CPS case. Uzi was mostly raised by his grandparents in San Angelo, according to Uzi’s aunt and Uzi’s mom’s half sister Nikki Cross of Uvalde. “I’d say Uzi and his siblings lived a total of two years consecutively with their parents,” Nikki said. Last summer, Uzi’s grandmother in San Angelo was hospitalized and had major…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO