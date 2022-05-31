Florida gas prices continue to climb, break records

During the pandemic, coyote incidents in Florida have seen an unprecedented high. In 2020 and 2021, over 300 coyote-related incidents of a serious nature were reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 'Serious nature' was defined as coyote-related reports involving an: injured animal, injured human, threatened animal, threatened human, killed animal, or missing pet (where a coyote is suspected to have taken the pet in question). In the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019, incidents of this nature tallied in at only 91.
