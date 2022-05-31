ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

U.S. women’s hockey team gets new head coach

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Wroblewski, most recently an AHL coach, has been named head coach of the U.S. women’s hockey team for the world championship in August and September, succeeding Joel Johnson, who coached the team to silver at the Olympics in February. USA Hockey did not provide a...

olympics.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

