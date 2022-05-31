ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Times

San Juan County's COVID cases up 20%; New Mexico cases surge 41.6%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dR4Fg_0fvrZGB100

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 41.6% as 4,531 cases were reported. The previous week had 3,199 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 24th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 162 cases and seven deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 135 cases and six deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 41,240 cases and 768 deaths.

In New Mexico, 103 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 68 people were reported dead.

A total of 533,867 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,778 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Cibola County with 424 cases per 100,000 per week; Santa Fe County with 374; and Los Alamos County with 346. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 1,716 cases; Santa Fe County, with 562 cases; and Sandoval County, with 466. Weekly case counts rose in 28 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.65% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico ranked 9th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 87.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, New Mexico reported administering another 22,940 vaccine doses, including 4,332 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 25,827 vaccine doses, including 4,189 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,946,642 total doses.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in four counties, with the best declines in Sierra County, with 6 cases from 12 a week earlier; in Union County, with 1 cases from 4; and in Catron County, with 0 cases from 2.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 373
  • The week before that: 373
  • Four weeks ago: 292

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 55,952
  • The week before that: 52,036
  • Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Feds discuss New Mexico fentanyl busts, Operation Blue Crush

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives from the U.S. Marshal Service and several local police agencies are touting the results of a recent 90-day, statewide operation helping net guns and fentanyl pills. Agency leaders gathered for a news conference Friday, saying 310 people were arrested as part of the operation, removing at least 100 guns and roughly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico#Cdc#Covid#Gannett#Public Health#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
KRQE News 13

Drinking water advisories lifted for some systems in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau has lifted advisories for several water systems in Mora and San Miguel Counties affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. Advisories have been lifted for: Mike Mateo Elementary School, San Miguel County Ledoux MDWCA, Mora County Mora MDWCA, Mora County South Holman MDWCA, […]
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico electric co-op nears 100% daytime solar power

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Cutting the ribbon on a new solar array Friday, a northern New Mexico electrical cooperative now says its close to generating all of its customers’ daytime power demands from the sun. That’s power for roughly 23,000 members, according to stats from the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative (KCEC.) The co-op has been working toward […]
TAOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has no more water

This is not a drought; it’s the new climate and it is going to keep getting worse — Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Los Lunas — Only months into the 2022 irrigation season, Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, told the 50-plus farmers gathered at the Los Lunas Transportation Center last week the district is predicting irrigation waters will run out by the first week of June.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Disaster-SNAP benefits available to New Mexicans affected by wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster-SNAP benefits are available to residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia counties. There is a seven-day application process that begins June 7 and ends June 13. The disaster-SNAP benefits may be available to residents who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
knau.org

Historic steam railroad opening postponed due to New Mexico wildfire threat

The commission that oversees a historic steam railroad in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado has voted to delay opening its operating season by nearly three weeks because of the extreme wildfire threats in the region. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad operates passenger trains on 64-miles of narrow-gauge tracks...
ANTONITO, CO
FireEngineering.com

BLM Investigates Water Drop that Injured Wildland Firefighters in NM

Jun. 3—The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is investigating an incident in which three firefighters battling the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire were injured — one of them seriously — when a helicopter dropped at least part of a load of water on them. The Type 1 helicopter...
SANTA FE, NM
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yale Environment 360

The Vanishing Rio Grande: Warming Takes a Toll on a Legendary River

Hiking through the emerald green canopy of the bosque, or riverside cottonwood forest, near downtown Albuquerque, Tricia Snyder, an advocate for WildEarth Guardians, believes zero hour has arrived for the Rio Grande. Though the river this day is high and a rich chocolatey-red color, water levels are historically low and dropping precipitously. Experts predict the Rio Grande will dry up completely all the way to Albuquerque this summer for the first time since the 1980s.
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 3 – June 9 around New Mexico. June 3 – June ArtWalk – This month’s ArtWAlk is featuring a new series of art exhibitions, performances, and outdoor parking lot and patio markets. Plus they are teaming up with the organizers from New Mexico’s Juneteenth Celebration to feature special performances and select artisans that will also be featured later this month for Juneteenth.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sold $21 million in recreational cannabis in May

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Month two of recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico shows that the industry is still strong, if not slowing down just a bit. The state says total recreational sales in May added up to $21.1 million. That’s only about $1 million in sales less than last month, when cannabis sales launched. May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

1K+
Followers
670
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy