The Big East-Big 12 Battle game between Xavier and West Virginia has been moved to Dec. 3 at Cintas Center.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 4.

This move means there won't be any local conflict when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4 .

It should be quite the draw when the Mountaineers visit Xavier with the return of former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Bob Huggins against his former Crosstown Shootout rival.

Xavier's 3-0 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle since its inception with wins over TCU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: West Virginia-Xavier game moved to Dec. 3 to avoid Bengals-Chiefs conflict