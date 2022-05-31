'Examples of what student athletes should be.' NFA's Dawson twins excel on and off field.

NORWICH — The Dawson twins, Glendon and Aldon, have established themselves as positive role models as Norwich Free Academy student-athletes throughout their four years.

Both brothers consistently make the honor roll academically. Glendon won a Big Y media award of $2,000, shared by classmate Sam Frawley, for their video report on an NFA student project of the community coming together during the height of the pandemic through puzzle pieces. Both volunteer as mentors and coaches during Kelly Middle School track and field meets.

Both contributed as valuable role players on NFA's 16-5 boys basketball team, drawing raves from coach Dave Cornish for their dedication, work ethic and humility.

"They never missed a practice," Cornish said of the valuable reserves (Glendon scored 2.9 points a game and Aldon 2.0 a game in addition to their defensive and rebounding contributions. "They are examples of what student athletes should be."

Already entrenched as all-around solid citizens, the Dawson have stepped up their athletic exploits in their last hurrahs during indoor track. They have blossomed as seniors in outdoor track to make the ECC Division I first team – Glendon as an ECC meet champ in the 110 high hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles, and Aldon as a sprinter and member of the Wildcats' school- and ECC-record setting 4x100 relay team.

"They flashed last year in their first real season of track, considering their sophomore season was lost because of COVID," NFA track coach Tom Teixeira said. "They have stepped up big-time."

With established championship performers such as shot putter Jordan Ribeiro, jumpers Max Pierre Louis and Michaelly Luc, and sprinter Dangelo Aristilde coming back from a second-place Class LL meet runner-up in 2021, NFA was projected as one of the state's top teams this year. The Dawsons' rise to prominence – Glendon is seeded first in the 300 hurdles and second in the 110s in Class LL – made NFA a prime contender.

Glendon has shaved a good two seconds off both hurdle times from last year, dropping for 17-plus seconds in the 110s to 15.1 and down to 41 seconds in the 300s. He credits his work ethic, being one of the first to get to practice and one of the last to leave.

"I did basketball in winter, so I started hurdling later than the usual track athlete," Glendon said. "My philosophy is you have to show up every day and put in the work if you want to be the best in the state."

The Dawsons, who are considering attending Mitchell College but haven't decided on college yet, stand 5-foot-11, with similar builds and slightly different facial features. They also don't share identical skill sets.

Aldon doesn't hurdle, focusing on the 100 meters and the long jump where he finished second and third, respectively, in the ECC meet. His 10.9 hand-timed personal best is one of the best in Class LL 100 times. He agrees with Glendon that missing practice is not an option for him.

"Showing up to practice every day is a way I just try to get everything perfect," Dawson said. "You can't waste a day if you want to win a state championship."

The Dawsons share the same solid-citizen persona, but they both claim to be ruthless competitors on and off athletic fields. That extends to free time with their passion for video games.

"I'm a little faster in the 100," Aldon said, "Plus, I won more at Fortnite."

Glendon counters, "I have more stamina for cross country, plus I run on the 4x400 relay. I also am the better player at NBA 2K. My team is the Clippers and his is the Lakers. We compete in everything we do, but we just try to bring out the best in each other."

The Dawsons have done that and more, producing a senior track season to remember.

"It's great to see them emerge as standouts," Teixeira said. "They don't talk a lot but they lead by example. We're ready to wrap up practice and they often say, 'Can we do a little more training.' They're a pleasure to coach."

