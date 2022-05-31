Marcal factory destroyed by 2019 Elmwood Park fire slated for $100M warehouse development

More than three years after a fire devastated the iconic Marcal Paper factory along Route 80, a Texas company unveiled plans Tuesday to build a warehouse on the site for as much as $100 million.

Elmwood Park officials and Crow Holdings Development said a groundbreaking is expected this summer on a 206,000-square-foot "state-of-the-art, modern industrial building" on the Elmwood Park property.

Marcal, a major employer in the region for almost a century, saw its red-brick factory and its famous neon sign destroyed in January 2019, in a blaze that required 400 firefighters from 50 North Jersey towns to quell the flames.

“The Marcal property has been a fixture in our community for nearly a century,” borough Mayor Robert Colletti said in a statement released Tuesday by the developer.

“This new project is the next chapter in that partnership, allowing a part of their site destroyed by the fire in 2019 to be reimagined and redeveloped in a way that will benefit Elmwood Park in significant ways," Colletti said.

Dallas-based Crow Holdings has acquired the now-vacant 12-acre slice of the property and has already received site plan approval from the borough. Construction is expected to take 12 to 18 months, at a projected cost of $90 million to $100 million, Clark Machemer, senior managing director for the developer's Northeast region, said in an interview.

Building the warehouse will generate $34 million in economic activity in Bergen County and 140 short-term jobs, Crow said in its statement. The company estimates that the site will produce an additional $630,000 in property tax payments to the county, Elmwood Park and the borough school district and support the equivalent of 240 full-time jobs.

Marcal officials said after the fire that about 500 jobs had been lost. But the business was able to resume some manufacturing on the site in early 2020, bolstered by a run on bathroom tissue and other paper products during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The paper company currently employs roughly 100 people. Its remaining operations won't be affected by the new warehouse, Marcal Paper President and CEO Rob Baron said in the statement.

“The property to be revitalized sits vacant today, and thus is not benefitting Elmwood Park or Bergen County in any way,” he added.

An artists' rendering released with Tuesday's statement looked much like the low-slung, sprawling warehouses that have gone up across New Jersey as e-commerce has boomed amid the pandemic.

Elmwood Park Borough Administrator Michael Foligno said in an email that a warehouse was not the town's first choice for the site. Officials would have preferred something “useful and beneficial for our residents," perhaps with retail and residential components, as well as a project “as [aesthetically] pleasing as possible.”

“But in the current market, warehousing is what is most in demand, especially in a location such as the Marcal property, which is so easily accessible to nearly every major highway in North Jersey,” he continued.

"At the end of the day," the borough supports the Crow project and is happy to see some of the lost jobs restored, Foligno said.

Machemer said the new building, once finished, will include some of the former Marcal factory’s architectural charm — for example, historic brickwork where there might typically be concrete.

“It was an older building," he said of the factory. "It wouldn’t be functional today for an industrial building, but we’re able to bring some of those features."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Marcal factory destroyed by 2019 Elmwood Park fire slated for $100M warehouse development