ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

Marcal factory destroyed by 2019 Elmwood Park fire slated for $100M warehouse development

By Daniel Munoz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMgyU_0fvrZCe700

More than three years after a fire devastated the iconic Marcal Paper factory along Route 80, a Texas company unveiled plans Tuesday to build a warehouse on the site for as much as $100 million.

Elmwood Park officials and Crow Holdings Development said a groundbreaking is expected this summer on a 206,000-square-foot "state-of-the-art, modern industrial building" on the Elmwood Park property.

Marcal, a major employer in the region for almost a century, saw its red-brick factory and its famous neon sign destroyed in January 2019, in a blaze that required 400 firefighters from 50 North Jersey towns to quell the flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pw4fE_0fvrZCe700

“The Marcal property has been a fixture in our community for nearly a century,” borough Mayor Robert Colletti said in a statement released Tuesday by the developer.

“This new project is the next chapter in that partnership, allowing a part of their site destroyed by the fire in 2019 to be reimagined and redeveloped in a way that will benefit Elmwood Park in significant ways," Colletti said.

Dallas-based Crow Holdings has acquired the now-vacant 12-acre slice of the property and has already received site plan approval from the borough. Construction is expected to take 12 to 18 months, at a projected cost of $90 million to $100 million, Clark Machemer, senior managing director for the developer's Northeast region, said in an interview.

Building the warehouse will generate $34 million in economic activity in Bergen County and 140 short-term jobs, Crow said in its statement. The company estimates that the site will produce an additional $630,000 in property tax payments to the county, Elmwood Park and the borough school district and support the equivalent of 240 full-time jobs.

Marcal officials said after the fire that about 500 jobs had been lost. But the business was able to resume some manufacturing on the site in early 2020, bolstered by a run on bathroom tissue and other paper products during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The paper company currently employs roughly 100 people. Its remaining operations won't be affected by the new warehouse, Marcal Paper President and CEO Rob Baron said in the statement.

“The property to be revitalized sits vacant today, and thus is not benefitting Elmwood Park or Bergen County in any way,” he added.

An artists' rendering released with Tuesday's statement looked much like the low-slung, sprawling warehouses that have gone up across New Jersey as e-commerce has boomed amid the pandemic.

Elmwood Park Borough Administrator Michael Foligno said in an email that a warehouse was not the town's first choice for the site. Officials would have preferred something “useful and beneficial for our residents," perhaps with retail and residential components, as well as a project “as [aesthetically] pleasing as possible.”

“But in the current market, warehousing is what is most in demand, especially in a location such as the Marcal property, which is so easily accessible to nearly every major highway in North Jersey,” he continued.

"At the end of the day," the borough supports the Crow project and is happy to see some of the lost jobs restored, Foligno said.

Machemer said the new building, once finished, will include some of the former Marcal factory’s architectural charm — for example, historic brickwork where there might typically be concrete.

“It was an older building," he said of the factory. "It wouldn’t be functional today for an industrial building, but we’re able to bring some of those features."

Twitter: @daniel munoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Marcal factory destroyed by 2019 Elmwood Park fire slated for $100M warehouse development

Comments / 6

Related
njbmagazine.com

Portion of Marcal Paper Site Planned for Revitalization

Marcal Paper, a leading manufacturer of recycled and eco-friendly bath, towel, and tissue products, and Crow Holdings Development, a leading real estate development company, today announced plans for the revitalization of a portion of the Marcal Property along Market Street in Elmwood Park. Crow Holdings Development’s industrial team has acquired...
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmwood Park#Manufacturing#New Jersey#Retail#Marcal Paper#Crow Holdings Development
New Jersey 101.5

Should NJ drivers cross the NY border to buy gas?

While New Jersey's government has done nothing to offer drivers a break as gas prices head toward $5 a gallon, New York State is kicking off it's Gas Tax Holiday. As part of the state budget, New York is suspending a 16-cent gas tax from June 1 through the end of the year.
TRAFFIC
NJ.com

The $4B plan to choke Hudson County | Editorial

The Murphy administration has decided to spend $4.7 billion on the asphalt neuralgia known as the NJ Turnpike Extension, but someone needs to ask why the state would embark on a massive road project that will increase gridlock, pollution, aggravation, and the beastly bottleneck at the Holland Tunnel. No one...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

FRIGHTFUL ENCOUNTER: Armed Burglars Confront Boys In Glen Rock Home

SEE ANYTHING? Two Glen Rock teens were confronted in their home Wednesday afternoon by burglars -- one armed with a knife and the other a crowbar, authorities said. At least two and possibly three of them had forced their way in through the back door of the Glen Avenue home off Harristown Road home around 2 p.m., Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was an overnight shooting in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 at Comstock Street and Jersey Avenue in New Brunswick, initial reports said. The gunshot victim walked into Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, reports said. CHECK BACK...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Silvestri Group of Coldwell Banker Realty closes on 54 townhomes in Sussex County

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes has completely sold out its 54 brand new townhomes in Clayton Square in Newton, located in northern New Jersey’s Sussex County. Kristyne Henderson, Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes marketing manager, and Anthony and Barbara Silvestri, real estate agents affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Sparta, partnered with Martorana Builders to rebrand and reposition the community to increase pricing and sales pace. The team spearheaded the sales effort and successfully converted prospects to buyers, selling the winning combination of in-town living and the bucolic natural lifestyle of Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
brownstoner.com

Unexpected Pile Driving on Site Along Gowanus Canal Leaves Officials Scrambling for Answers

A group of elected officials are raising the alarm about potentially hazardous construction on a toxic brownfield cleanup site beside the Gowanus Canal. On Friday, May 19, Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon’s office started receiving phone calls about ongoing, unexpected pile driving at a privately owned parcel, a brownfield site at 459 Smith Street. The lot was formerly part of the larger Public Place site, where Citizens, a precursor to National Grid, manufactured gas for about a century.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Lender plans unusual loan sale on Chinese developer’s troubled NJ project

An affiliate of Chinese developer Hongkun is likely going to lose its marquee property overlooking the Hudson River. Lender Parkview Financial recently initiated a foreclosure on an equity stake in Hongkun’s planned 282-unit condo development in Weehawken, New Jersey. An auction is set for the end of June. But...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy