An early morning pursuit Saturday lands a driver in jail on evading and marijuana charges.

According to allegations made in the police report::

Around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, Wichita Falls police attempted to stop a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of the road on Iowa Park Road. The vehicle fled leading them on a pursuit through the north side of town. The chase reached speeds around 50 m.p.h. and ended when the suspect crashed into a telephone pole on East Scott Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody. She said she fled because she had marijuana in her car. It was found in the glove compartment. She was taken to the hospital where she was medically cleared before going to jail.

She is charged with Evading Arrest in a Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. Her bond was set at $10,750 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Pursuit ends in arrest