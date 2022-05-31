ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Pursuit ends in arrest

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago

An early morning pursuit Saturday lands a driver in jail on evading and marijuana charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfP0k_0fvrZ4fY00

According to allegations made in the police report::

Around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, Wichita Falls police attempted to stop a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of the road on Iowa Park Road. The vehicle fled leading them on a pursuit through the north side of town. The chase reached speeds around 50 m.p.h. and ended when the suspect crashed into a telephone pole on East Scott Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZivOu_0fvrZ4fY00

The driver was taken into custody. She said she fled because she had marijuana in her car. It was found in the glove compartment. She was taken to the hospital where she was medically cleared before going to jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4q5F_0fvrZ4fY00

She is charged with Evading Arrest in a Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. Her bond was set at $10,750 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Pursuit ends in arrest

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Fillmore Street standoff suspect booked into jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after a lengthy standoff with Wichita Falls police and SWAT at a home on Fillmore Street Tuesday Morning. It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street where police responded to a welfare check. WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Raymond […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
uktimenews.com

The city’s latest homicide victim aged 15

A 15-year-old is Wichita Falls’ latest homicide victim. Police said the shooting happened at 23rd and Grace streets around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. The unidentified victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any suspicious information on Wednesday evening. A...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

12-year-old held at gunpoint during robbery

WICHITA FLALS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Saturday, May 28, Katesha Dean was getting her hair done when she sent her daughter J’Myiah outside to get her wallet. “I had money in my pocket for us to finish getting our hair done but I left some in my car. So, I asked J’Myiah to go out to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD SWAT team arrests man after Fillmore Street standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team arrested a man Tuesday after a standoff on Fillmore Street. The situation started just before 9 a.m. during a check welfare and threat call. Police said an armed man, identified as Raymond Figueroa, barricaded himself inside of a house.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD respond to overnight structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12:51 a.m. on Thursday. Upon their arrival to the scene, located at 28 Vickie Drive, they saw a Rampage 30 foot fifth wheel trailer fully engulfed in flames. Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said that it took around […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana
Texoma's Homepage

More than 100 lbs of marijuana seized in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men are in the Hardeman County jail after being found with more than 100 pounds of marijuana. According to Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery, Deputy Marlow initiated a traffic stop Tuesday morning. During the traffic stop, a probable cause search resulted in the arrest of two males in possession of […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department responded to reports of a body in Iowa Park Tuesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Iowa Park Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1000 Mary Dr where a body was located in a field. According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
IOWA PARK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Homicide

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for help solving a recent murder. At approximately 2:00 am on Sunday, May 22, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 1000 block of Covington Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the body of the victim, Andrew Lopez.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
archercountynews.com

Archer County Sheriff's Report

The Sheriff’s Office received 225 calls for service this past week. As this report is being written there are 24 inmates and two being female in the Archer County Jail. On Monday. Deputies and Holliday PD was called to Holliday in reference to an adult son damaging his mother’s home. The mother called and stated that her son had kicked in her door. As deputies arrived it was discovered that the…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Iowa Park identified as missing man

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found behind an apartment complex in Iowa Park Tuesday morning has been identified. According to officials at the scene, the body was identified as missing 43-year-old Brandon Graham. Graham had been missing for nine days before his body was discovered by a person and their dog. Graham […]
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Motorcycle crash sends Elgin man to hospital Sunday afternoon

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin man is in the hospital after a wreck in Comanche County Sunday afternoon. 63-year-old Carlus Coosewoon was driving a motorcycle eastbound about 2.5 miles west of Elgin on I-44 when the bike had a mechanical issue. According to OHP, Coosewoon lost control of...
ELGIN, OK
okcfox.com

Man killed after driving off drop off in Harmon County

HARMON COUNTY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that left one dead and another injured on Sunday morning near Hollis. Reports say the incident occurred on Highway 30, 3 miles north of Hollis. Authorities say 34-year-old Arnulfo I. Ramirez was southbound in a construction zone when he drove...
HARMON COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What would you do if someone started living in your backyard and there didn’t seem to be a way to make them leave?. That’s the situation one woman is facing after a squatter set up an RV on her property in Wichita Falls. Crystal Dickerson’s circumstances are especially hard, because while her property is in Wichita Falls, she lives in New Jersey. She said she has called the police, county and city, but hasn’t had any luck.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy