ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Record News

GPS helps police track down armed robbery suspect

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago

Wichita Falls Police tracked down a stolen car and a robbery suspect with GPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAT1o_0fvrZ3mp00

According to allegations made in the arrest affidavit:

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police were sent to an aggravated robbery in the 1100 block of Central Freeway. The victim told officers she was sitting in her vehicle in her driveway when a man wearing a bandana to cover his face pointed a gun at her. She said he told her, “get the [expletive] out of the vehicle.”

The victim said she could not remember her license plate number, but said she could track the vehicle using her laptop and the GPS tracker in the stolen car. The tracking device showed the vehicle had stopped at several locations around town before tracking it down to an apartment complex on East Central Freeway. When the officers approached, the suspect tried to flee but he was stopped and removed from the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a .9-millimeter handgun between the driver’s seat and center console. The serial number listed the firearm as stolen. Police arrested Nicholas Torres and charged him with Theft of a Firearm, Aggravated Robbery, and Evading Arrest. His bond was set at $115,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: GPS helps police track down armed robbery suspect

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Fresh 48 issued for fatal shooting of 15-year-old

UPDATE: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 9:40 p.m. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 following the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at 23rd Street and Grace Street. If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy that happened Wednesday evening at 23rd Street and Grace Street. Sgt. Charlie Eipper confirmed to our newsroom Thursday morning that a 16-year-old male was taken into police custody just before 1 a.m. on Thursday […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Robbery#Wichita Falls Police
Texoma's Homepage

Fillmore Street standoff suspect booked into jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after a lengthy standoff with Wichita Falls police and SWAT at a home on Fillmore Street Tuesday Morning. It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street where police responded to a welfare check. WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Raymond […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Homicide

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for help solving a recent murder. At approximately 2:00 am on Sunday, May 22, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 1000 block of Covington Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the body of the victim, Andrew Lopez.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

12-year-old held at gunpoint during robbery

WICHITA FLALS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Saturday, May 28, Katesha Dean was getting her hair done when she sent her daughter J’Myiah outside to get her wallet. “I had money in my pocket for us to finish getting our hair done but I left some in my car. So, I asked J’Myiah to go out to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers first responded to the United Regional ER around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. WFPD officials believe the incident happened at 23rd and Grace streets.
newschannel6now.com

WFPD SWAT team arrests man after Fillmore Street standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team arrested a man Tuesday after a standoff on Fillmore Street. The situation started just before 9 a.m. during a check welfare and threat call. Police said an armed man, identified as Raymond Figueroa, barricaded himself inside of a house.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

More than 100 lbs of marijuana seized in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men are in the Hardeman County jail after being found with more than 100 pounds of marijuana. According to Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery, Deputy Marlow initiated a traffic stop Tuesday morning. During the traffic stop, a probable cause search resulted in the arrest of two males in possession of […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD respond to overnight structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12:51 a.m. on Thursday. Upon their arrival to the scene, located at 28 Vickie Drive, they saw a Rampage 30 foot fifth wheel trailer fully engulfed in flames. Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said that it took around […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
archercountynews.com

Archer County Sheriff's Report

The Sheriff’s Office received 225 calls for service this past week. As this report is being written there are 24 inmates and two being female in the Archer County Jail. On Monday. Deputies and Holliday PD was called to Holliday in reference to an adult son damaging his mother’s home. The mother called and stated that her son had kicked in her door. As deputies arrived it was discovered that the…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Iowa Park identified as missing man

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found behind an apartment complex in Iowa Park Tuesday morning has been identified. According to officials at the scene, the body was identified as missing 43-year-old Brandon Graham. Graham had been missing for nine days before his body was discovered by a person and their dog. Graham […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy