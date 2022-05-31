ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Stolen truck crashes into Brighton bank ATM, causing power outage

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

BRIGHTON - Police say someone crashed a stolen truck into the guidewires of a utility pole and damaged a Chase Bank ATM they attempted to steal early Monday morning.

The crash and outage took place about 3:15 a.m. at 9858 E. Grand River Ave. Power was restored later in the day by DTE. The thieves did not manage to steal the ATM.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and there are no suspects in custody.

The Brighton City Police Department responded to the crash with assistance from the Green Oak Township Police Department, the Hamburg Township Police Department and Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517.377.1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Stolen truck crashes into Brighton bank ATM, causing power outage

Comments / 0

