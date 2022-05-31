ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, NH

Oyster River senior places fourth in 300-meter hurdles at D2 state meet

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088B79_0fvrYzYz00

PELHAM -- It was a tough day overall for Seacoast high school representatives Oyster River and St. Thomas Aquinas in Sunday's Division II boys state track meet at Pelham High School.

Led by senior Dillon Labonte's fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles, Oyster River scored 17 points and placed 12th in the 17-team field. St. Thomas Aquinas did not place.

Coe-Brown won its third straight title with 84 points. Windham (73) and Souhegan (57) placed second and third, respectively.

"It was a tough day," Labonte said. "We came into (the meet) with big goals. We just had some tough races and some unfortunate things happen, but it's not the end of our season, so we're going to move on and learn from it."

Labonte, who will run in college at Southern New Hampshire University, kept his positivity high after the races for himself and the team.

"I came into (the 300 hurdles) as the No. 2 seed, and I wanted to go for the win," Labonte said. "It didn't play out that way, and I kind of fell apart in that last 100. It's not the end of my running career and I've got four more years in college, so I'm not too worried about it. I'm excited to see where I end up."

Oyster River junior Cameron Faulkner was third in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Oyster River senior Ethan Bessette was fifth in the pole vault (11-0), and sophomore Cayden Giordani was sixth in the 110-hurdles (16.85) and seventh in the 300-hurdles (44.75). Both of Gioridani's times were personal bests.

"I'm really happy with myself," Giordani said. "I know I have a lot to improve on. Right now, I'm not competing against many sophomores at states, which is really nice. But it's definitely preparing me for knowing what I need to work on."

Oyster River juniors Chris Jernigan (2;00.25) and Keane Swiesz (2:02.15) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 800.

"Most of us were kind of having an off day and just trying to do the best with what we could," said Oyster River's Elijah Mariahcherl, who placed 10th in the triple jump (37-0.5). "We didn't place as good as where we would've liked. The competition was really good, just good energy all around."

