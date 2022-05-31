ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's for dinner! Alligator snatches golf ball at Ormond Beach's Plantation Bay Golf Club

By Clayton Park, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago

ORMOND BEACH — Golfers here got a surprise this weekend when an alligator suddenly snatched a golf ball on the green of one of the holes at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club .

The incident, captured on video by golfer Mike Harb, occurred early Sunday evening on the third hole of Plantation's North Course, said Harb.

"It happened Sunday evening around 5:45 on the green of the third hole of the North Course," said Harb. "The ball was hit by my neighbor Adam Helton."

Both Harb and Helton are residents of Plantation Bay.

The alligator eventually dropped the ball and went back into the water next to the green, but not without creating a little bit of excitement.

"I walked up behind him trying to get him to drop the ball when he kind of raised up and growled at me, making some sort of alligator sound," said Helton.

"He did eventually spit it out and went into the water. I got a free drop but still didn't make a birdie like I was hoping to. But I did make par," said Helton.

Natural wildlife habitat

Mori Hosseini , the master-planned community's owner, said it's not uncommon for  alligator sightings at Plantation Bay, but this is the first time he's ever heard of one actually interfering with a golf game.

"We have such a natural habitat at Plantation Bay. You'll often see deer and flocks of turkeys walking around as well as all kinds of birds, including eagles," said the chairman and CEO of ICI Homes, the community's master developer. Hosseini, who also makes his home at Plantation Bay, added: "On any given day, you can also see gators, as well as turtles, but it's very rare that a gator will actually show up on a green."

Plantation Bay is a sprawling gated golf course community that covers 3,600 acres in both north Volusia County and south Flagler County just west of Interstate 95, between Exits 273 and 278.

Boasting 45 holes and two and a half golf courses, along with 2,500 homes, Plantation Bay is the largest golf community in the Volusia-Flagler area.

The video includes audio of Harb and Helton appearing to take the matter in stride as the alligator slowly saunters away with the golf ball.

"Chase him closer to the hole so that way your ball, having him just drop it into the hole," Harb can be heard jokingly saying to Helton as he attempted to get the alligator to drop the ball.

Tale to remember

Greg Brusse, the general manager at Plantation Bay, said he spoke briefly with Harb and Helton shortly after the alligator incident on Sunday. "They loved it," he said, adding that they found the incident to be humorous. "I guess there's another gator right now on Hole 10 of the North Course, too, although it's hard to know whether it's another gator or just the same one that was seen on the third hole.

"They apparently like golf balls. They might be confusing them with eggs, but that's just my guess."

Helton said the close encounter with the alligator actually spurred him to play better the rest of his golf game with Harb. "It was fun."

Helton is a Navy pilot assigned to work with students in the ROTC program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. Harb is director of strategic account management for a product testing company called TUV SUD.

Helton and Harb said they were surprised at how much attention they have been receiving from the video of the alligator snatching Harb's golf ball. The video has been shown on several local television stations.

"It's been my 15 minutes of fame," said Helton.

