Idaho State

Idaho Red Cross urges businesses, churches, community organizations to host blood drives

By By Shelbie Harris
 2 days ago

With summer right around the corner — a time when collecting lifesaving blood becomes more challenging — the Red Cross of Idaho is encouraging businesses, churches and other community organizations to raise their hand to host a blood drive.

Each day, the American Red Cross holds about 500 blood drives across the country with the help of its community partners. About 20 percent of the blood Red Cross collects comes from school and university drives, but with most schools out for the summer, keeping hospital shelves stocked becomes more difficult. That’s why the Red Cross is asking local businesses and civic groups to step forward and help fill that need by offering convenient opportunities for donors to give.

“Hosting a blood drive is such an easy way to make a real impact in your community,” said Angela Ragan, Red Cross account manager for Eastern Idaho. “Every day in Idaho, we need to collect about 250 units of blood to keep up with demand, and our blood drive sponsors make this possible.”

Blood drive hosts are asked to provide a large open space – about the size of a classroom or bigger – and help publicize the drive within their organization and their community. Typical drives bring in anywhere from 25 to 50 donors and last four to six hours. A Red Cross representative will work with the sponsor to answer questions and help set up the drive.

“Hosting a drive is also a rewarding teambuilding experience for an organization,” Ragan said.

Each year, the Red Cross of Idaho collects 63,000 units of blood at more than 2,000 drives in communities large and small including Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Rigby and Driggs. Blood collected at Red Cross drives is used to help treat cancer patients, accident victims and countless others who depend on these products every day.

For more information about hosting a drive, please visit RedCrossBlood.org/hostadrive or call 800-RED-CROSS 1-800-733-2767.

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or facebook.com/redcrossidaho .

