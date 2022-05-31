ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Potential first-round pick Terquavion Smith to return to NC State

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Potential first-round pick Terquavion Smith on Tuesday told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will withdraw from the 2022 NBA draft and return to N.C. State next season.

Smith emerged as one of the top performers at the draft combine, recording 17 points during one scrimmage game. He received first-round grades from several teams following the combine, given his explosiveness and ability as a scorer.

The decision to return to school is a bit surprising considering he was highly touted entering the draft. However, Smith wants to spend one more year in college and lead the Wolfpack on the court.

I have to be honest and admit money has never been at the center of my thoughts. My agent explained to me that teams as high as the late teens, through the rest of the first round, all have me ranked as a first-round talent. It’s exciting to hear that. But I told him I have more work to do. I like school and my college in particular. Remember, my last two years have been so strange, thanks to the pandemic. I just want one more season to get everything right and just be a college student.

Smith was named to the ACC All-Rookie team after averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals on 36.9% shooting from 3-point range last season. His 96 total 3-pointers led all players in the ACC and were the most by a freshman in program history.

With Smith back in the fold, the Wolfpack hope to improve upon their 11-21 record from last season and make a run in the ACC. The team could also get Dereon Seabron back after he tested the pre-draft process.

The early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen is Wednesday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler works out for Hornets

Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler on Saturday was among the prospects that participated in a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced. Chandler was named to the All-SEC second team after averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 assists on 46.4% shooting from the field in 34 games. He set the Tennessee single-season freshman record for steals and finished eighth in the country with 74.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

