Newport County's COVID new cases flat; Rhode Island cases plummet 27.9%

Rhode Island reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,192 new cases. That's down 27.9% from the previous week's tally of 5,812 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Rhode Island ranked second among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 0.32% of the country's population, Rhode Island had 0.6% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Newport County reported 410 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 410 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 22,057 cases and 93 deaths.

Across Rhode Island, cases fell in four counties, with the best declines in Providence County, with 2,845 cases from 2,977 a week earlier; in Kent County, with 783 cases from 853; and in Bristol County, with 273 cases from 302.

Rhode Island ranked 1st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 98.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Rhode Island reported administering another 11,586 vaccine doses, including 2,626 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 12,829 vaccine doses, including 2,226 first doses. In all, Rhode Island reported it has administered 2,222,957 total doses.

Within Rhode Island, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bristol County with 563 cases per 100,000 per week; Newport County with 500; and Washington County with 486. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Providence County, with 2,845 cases; Kent County, with 783 cases; and Washington County, with 610.

In Rhode Island, 15 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 10 people were reported dead.

A total of 391,275 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,577 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

Rhode Island's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 134

The week before that: 130

Four weeks ago: 112

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 55,952

The week before that: 52,036

Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.