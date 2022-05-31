ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Newport County's COVID new cases flat; Rhode Island cases plummet 27.9%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBZNu_0fvrY6Xd00

Rhode Island reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,192 new cases. That's down 27.9% from the previous week's tally of 5,812 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Rhode Island ranked second among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 0.32% of the country's population, Rhode Island had 0.6% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Newport County reported 410 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 410 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 22,057 cases and 93 deaths.

Across Rhode Island, cases fell in four counties, with the best declines in Providence County, with 2,845 cases from 2,977 a week earlier; in Kent County, with 783 cases from 853; and in Bristol County, with 273 cases from 302.

Rhode Island ranked 1st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 98.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Rhode Island reported administering another 11,586 vaccine doses, including 2,626 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 12,829 vaccine doses, including 2,226 first doses. In all, Rhode Island reported it has administered 2,222,957 total doses.

Within Rhode Island, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bristol County with 563 cases per 100,000 per week; Newport County with 500; and Washington County with 486. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Providence County, with 2,845 cases; Kent County, with 783 cases; and Washington County, with 610.

In Rhode Island, 15 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 10 people were reported dead.

A total of 391,275 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,577 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

Rhode Island's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 134
  • The week before that: 130
  • Four weeks ago: 112

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 55,952
  • The week before that: 52,036
  • Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 3

Related
ABC6.com

Union rally calls for state ARPA funds to save Kent Hospital

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A group of union members from Kent Hospital rallied in front of the facility Wednesday afternoon, urging state officials to use pandemic-relief funding to save the hospital. “The hospital doesn’t have the finances to invest in new technology and invest in the workforce then it’s...
KENT COUNTY, RI
azmarijuana.com

Rhode Island Becomes 19th State to Legalize Marijuana for Adults

After successful votes in the state legislature yesterday, Gov. Dan McKee held a signing ceremony on the steps of the Rhode Island State House to officially adopt legislation that legalizes, regulates, and taxes cannabis in Rhode Island. With the governor’s signature, the law immediately legalizes possession of up to an...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newport County, RI
Newport County, RI
Coronavirus
Newport County, RI
Health
Newport County, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

There are few words that adequately describe our sentiment to the tragic shooting that took the precious lives of school children and teachers, and injured and traumatized their community, in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday. First and foremost, on behalf of the people of Rhode Island, we want to express our sincere and deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this horrendous crime.
UVALDE, TX
Kristen Walters

Rhode Island shelter closing, leaving dozens of cats without a home

A Rhode Island animal shelter is in danger of closing its doors for good, leaving over one hundred animals without a home. Davyria/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) The operators of "Pet Refuge," a no-kill shelter in Rhode Island, announced last week that it is in danger of closing due to ongoing financial troubles.
ABC6.com

Ten of thousands on waitlist for housing vouchers in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Efforts to create affordable housing in Rhode Island could get a big boost with $250 million potentially being approved in the upcoming budget. The help can’t come fast enough for thousands of people waiting to get housing vouchers in the state; not to mention those trying to get into public housing or just find an affordable rent.
CBS New York

Report: Omicron more deadly for older Americans than Delta

NEW YORK - COVID boosters for older Americans may be more important than ever, according to a new report, as studies suggest the current COVID wave is much bigger than we realize.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration are pushing hard to promote boosters now that it appears even vaccinated seniors could be vulnerable to COVID.Eighty-one-year-old Linda Hanhilammi tells CBS2's Dick Brennan she does whatever she can to keep safe from COVID."I think getting a vaccine is so important," she said. "Being double-boosted also gives me a feeling of protection."The CDC is urging older Americans to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#Cdc#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation to break ground on Route 146 project

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground on the Route 146 project Friday morning in North Smithfield. The $196 million project is geared to improve the Route 146 corridor by reducing congestion, which will make it safer and reduce traffic. The groundbreaking...
rimonthly.com

Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Gaspee Affair at These Events

Oh, Rhode Island. Last in so many things, and often overlooked by the many Americans who would rather leave us off the map than carve our tricky shoreline out of the New England coast. We patiently field questions about where our state is located (I swear, it’s not part of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC6.com

Providence schools makes changes to mask rules once again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence schools will move back to a mask optional policy starting Tuesday. The school district reinstated its mask mandate nearly two weeks ago after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Providence County in the “high-risk” category for the spread of COVID. Now, the CDC has moved the county back into “medium-risk” on its map.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RI HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES APPPROVES ADU’S BILL

STATE HOUSE — The House of Representatives has passed legislation introduced by Rep. Mia Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln) that would help to curb the state’s housing crisis by making it easier to construct accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The bill (2022-H 7942A) would amend the definition of an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fallriverreporter.com

Those getting free vaccines to receive up to a $100 gift card to Market Basket at one of eight clinics

FALL RIVER, Mass. (June 1, 2022) – The City of Fall River will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday and Saturday in June at Market Basket. As part of a special promotion, everyone who gets their first vaccine dose at these clinics will receive a $100 grocery store gift card, and individuals getting a second dose or a booster will receive a $25 gift card, while supplies last. The clinic is a collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and is free to everyone 5 and older. No ID or proof of health insurance is required.
FALL RIVER, MA
Uprise RI

Homelessness in Rhode Island has exploded

Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee likes to say that the state is experiencing a fast recovery from the Covid recession, and takes credit for much of it, touting the policies his administration has implanted. Will he also take responsibility for an explosion in homelessness?. On January 26, 2022 1577 people...
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Dangerous Road in New York State

We all have to drive places. To work, to get groceries, run errands, road trips. Most of us take at least two or three car rides per day, especially on busy weekdays. Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good in terms of traffic. We deal with standard rush hour congestion around 8 am and 4-5 pm, but in general, we don't have the amount of traffic other nearby cities do.
ABC6.com

Thousands hit Rhode Island beaches on Memorial Day

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands of Southern New Englanders headed to Rhode Island beaches for a very sunny Memorial Day. ABC 6 News crews saw a long line of cars near a parking lot outside Scarborough State Beach on Monday. The beaches in Narragansett were packed with beachgoers for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

899
Followers
916
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy