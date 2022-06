This week marks the return of The Orville to television screens across the world. In the three years since its sophomore season, The Orville has seen a change in its network (it moved from Fox to Hulu) and a subtitle for its third season: New Horizons. But most surprising of all is how The Orville has gathered a small yet steady fanbase, especially in a world where both Star Wars and Star Trek are seemingly putting out new television series left and right. A large part of that has to do with how series creator Seth MacFarlane built out this world, as well as the fact that it feels like a total 180 from his more famous work including Family Guy and Ted.

