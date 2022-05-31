ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three killed in Lake, Sumter County crashes over Memorial Day weekend

By Caroline Gaspich, Daily Commercial
 2 days ago

Over the Memorial Day weekend, three people were killed in two separate car accidents in Lake and Sumter counties.

In Sumter County, a 21-year-old Summerfield man and 32-year-old woman from Mexico were killed in a crash at 3:22 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling northbound on CR-209, north of CR-202, when the car entered the west shoulder. The driver over-corrected the vehicle back on the roadway where it rotated, collided with a mailbox and overturned.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

In Lake County, a 75-year-old Tavares woman was killed at the intersection of Dead River Road and Oak Drive.

According to Tavares Police Department Public Information Officer Courtney Sullivan, police responded to the scene at 1:51 p.m. Friday in what appeared to be a head-on collision between a 2008 gray Nissan Altima and 2021 white Kia SUV.

Once they arrived, witnesses advised units that the driver of the Altima, fled on foot. The driver was located further down Dead River Road. The 26-year-old Leesburg man later told officers he was the driver, Sullivan said.

The victim driver, 75-year-old Melissa Kroeger of Tavares, needed to be extracted from her SUV by the Tavares Fire Department.  She was responsive at the scene, however, later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, Sullivan said.

The man was also transported to the hospital and was later taken to the Lake County Jail.

He was charged with driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death, vehicular manslaughter and failure to register a motor vehicle. Upgraded charges are possible pending blood draw results.

The incident is still under investigation.

