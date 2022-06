The Tunes on the Green Concert series is BACK this evening in Millbrook, and first up are the Blackbird Pickers on stage beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Green. This is a FREE event, and there are some new additions this year. Aside from great music, there will be a special Kids’ Zone with activities and bubbles! There will be some trivia questions with prizes for the correct answer. The EAN is happy to help sponsor the prizes.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO